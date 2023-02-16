Governor JB Pritzker proposes budget for fiscal year 2024





Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS Governor JB Pritzker. He proposed improvements to early childhood education and a centralized behavioral health portal during his state of the state address.

Governor JB Pritzker delivered his State of the State address on Wednesday, offering budget allocations for fiscal year 2024 and highlighting plans to improve access to education and behavioral health services. In Pritzker’s proposed budget, general fund spending for FY24 would total $49.6 billion, a decrease of 0.7% ($349 million) from FY23. During the keynote, Pritzker introduced Smart Start Illinois, an initiative focused on improving access to pre-K and child care. Pritzker’s proposed four-year plan would ensure that there are preschool spaces for every 3- and 4-year-old child in Illinois. In its first year, Smart Start Pre-K would create an additional 5,000 pre-K spaces. He said many Illinois families live in “early childhood wastelands” where there are no options for early years and child care programs. Smart Start Illinois will allocate $100 million to expand existing providers and build new facilities, he said. “(Smart Start Illinois) is making our existing programs more equitable, giving moderate-income families greater access to quality programs and investing in an early childhood workforce that is largely made up of women and people of color,” Pritzker said. The program will also increase funding for the Early Years Block Grant Program — which increases access to health and learning services for young children — by $75 million this year, Pritzker said. In a press release after the speech, State Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) said she was pleased to see Pritzker focus on early childhood education. “Studies have shown that a high-quality preschool education, including pre-K, is one of the most effective investments we can make in a child’s future,” Gong-Gershowitz said. Pritzker said he also wanted to increase funding for higher education. He proposed increasing Illinois’ investment in the monetary reward program grants — which help Illinois residents in financial need attend approved Illinois colleges — of $100 million. “After years of decline, we are seeing growth in Illinois higher education well above the national average,” he said. “It’s time to take it to the next level.” Beyond education, Pritzker also highlighted his plan to streamline behavioral and mental health care. Pritzker denounced the “confusing and overlapping multi-agency bureaucracy” that Illinois residents currently must navigate to access behavioral care. He said he would like to create a centralized care portal with resource referral tools to simplify the system. “The FY24 budget invests $10 million to create our first care portal and resource referral tools for families seeking care,” he said. “They can learn more about the resources available to them and be matched with what best meets their needs, all in one place.” After Pritzker’s speech, State Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) released a statement saying she felt encouraged by Pritzker’s proposed budget. The budget also includes a $200 million increase in funding for resident developmental services, which Fine welcomed. “As chair of the Behavioral and Mental Health Committee, improving the quality of life of our most vulnerable residents is a top priority,” Fine said. “I am committed to investing in our state’s facilities and programs to achieve this goal for residents and staff.” Lawmakers will vote on Pritzker’s proposed budget on May 19. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @LilyOgburn Related stories: — Governor JB Pritzker calls on Virginia governor to resign in response to racist photo — Pritzker shares his vision for the governor of Illinois with the people of Evanston — Illinois lawmakers pass state budget, Rauner ready for approval

