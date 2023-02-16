Marvel, Star Wars TV shows and movies head for slowdown at Disney – The Hollywood Reporter

Call it a franchise recession.

After years of Marvel and star wars movies and shows flooding screens big and small, Disney is putting the brakes on production for some of its biggest franchises and brands following Bob Iger’s Feb. 8 comments that the company needs to be “better at curating” content from the franchise which is “extraordinarily expensive”. Iger added, “We want quality on screen, but we have to look at what they’re costing us.”

Directive to limit costs and production comes as Disney prepares to release Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17 and as The Mandalorian season three is slated to debut on Disney+ on March 1. Marvel is Disney’s largest product supplier, the subsidiary with the highest production – and under Iger’s directive, it could feel the cuts sooner. “There is going to be a level of rigor at Marvel and across the company,” a company insider said. “Numbers matter now, and costs are going to be set and enforced.”

In what appears to be a different timeline ago, at Comic-Con in San Diego in July, Marvel chief Kevin Feige put the pedal to the metal when he outlined five Disney+ shows for 2023 – What if …? season two, Echo, Loki season two, Stone heart And Agatha: Chaos Coven. Now sources say The Hollywood Reporter This Loki season two and the directed by Samuel L. Jackson Secret Invasion are the only sure bets to debut this year. Even projects that ended months ago, like the Hawk Eye spin off Echo And wakanda forever spin off Stone heart, aren’t expected to arrive in 2023 as the studio lays out its content and tinkers in post-production. And shows in development, like Novaare now on a slower path.

For comparison, in its Phase 4, Marvel Studios released 18 stunning projects in theaters and streaming: four movies and five TV shows in 2021; three movies and three TV shows in 2022; plus a few specials. (The studio only released 11 projects from Phase 3, which ran from 2016 to 2019.)

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige echoed the new direction. “The rate at which we deliver Disney+ shows is going to change,” Feige said Weekly entertainment in an interview published this week, noting that there will be fewer shows and that they will be further apart.

star wars faces the opposite challenge. After being absent from the big screen since 2019 and having false starts with Patty Jenkins Thieves Squadron, which may never come to fruition, Disney has stepped up its efforts to bring the franchise back to theaters. Damon Lindelof led a writers room in July to write a story for a feature film, and Taika Waititi is still developing his own take on the franchise. Disney is expected to unveil its movie plans at the Star Wars Celebration, slated for April in London. In addition to the third season of mandalorianshows slated to hit the streaming service this year include Ahsokawith Rosario Dawson, and the film produced by Jon Watts Skeleton crew. “Lucasfilm can ramp up, but it will have to follow the same budgetary discipline as the rest of the company,” the insider said.

Observers call it a “massive correction” from just a few years ago, when the entertainment industry was determined to give consumers endless amounts to watch and endlessly spend to do so. “You can have 10 mediocre shows or you can have five great shows,” says an agency partner whose clients work on franchise plays. “People will always stay on Disney+.”

On the animation front, 2022 has been tough for Disney, which has seen Pixar Light year underperform and Disney Animation strange world downright bomb. Iger announced three new sequels for billion-dollar brands – toy story, Frozen And zootopia — and Disney insiders have acknowledged that recent box office woes have been exacerbated by confusion in the market for families who have been formed during the pandemic just to wait for animated features to hit Disney+. There is talk of longer theatrical windows for Elementary (June 16) and Disney Animation’s Wish (November 22) in hopes of attracting families to theaters.

Disney+’s pullback comes amid an industry-wide shift to rethink how best to achieve streaming profitability. Adds a producer working on multiple projects in the city, “Every studio and streamer is obligated to behave in a fiscally responsible manner.”

A version of this story first appeared in the Feb. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.