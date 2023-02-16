What do Hollywood writers want? Here are the main issues

Today, members of the Writers Guild of America, West will gather at the Hollywood Palladium, the latest in a series of meetings to discuss the major issues they will face in upcoming contract negotiations with major studios.

The union leadership is hosting the talks over the next month to seek member input on their top priorities to present to the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents studios such as Walt Disney Co. and Apple, in the negotiations.

The WGA’s current three-year contract expires on May 1. Many expect the negotiations to be difficult and that a strike could be on the horizon due to a growing gap between what the unions want, around 10,000 members, and what the studios could be ready to. offer amid a period of cost cutting and layoffs.

Ultimately, guild leaders say they’re looking to make life easier for middle-class writers.

It really is a whole new business model, Meredith Stiehm, president of WGA West, told The Times. It has changed our work so much and reduced our income so much. It’s a pretty serious problem that we have to solve.

Here’s what you need to know about the top issues that are likely to dominate the negotiations ahead.

Why are writers so focused on streaming residuals?

In 1953, the WGA entered into an agreement with studios for the rebroadcast of television shows, based on the idea that if a program was rebroadcast, there was less demand to employ television writers for new content.

Each time a program was re-aired, the writers received compensation, commonly known today as a residual. These fees have become vital for writers to help them make ends meet during difficult years as their work has been sold overseas or re-run on television for years.

But the streaming revolution has upended the old compensation system. The TV show syndication market has all but disappeared, and film residuals have also shrunk as theater attendance has fallen sharply, eroding writers’ residual income.

Haven’t the writers gotten a big win on streaming since the last strike?

Yes. After a 100-day strike in 2007-08, the WGA won internet jurisdiction and established formulas for paying writers when their work migrates online.

But the writers say streaming residuals still lag behind what they would earn if their shows aired on a network first.

Television or movies on one network may be rebroadcast through syndication on other networks, cable television, home video, or foreign markets. Residuals would be based on these recipes, and writers would benefit from audience viewing data.

However, when a TV or film project is sold to a streaming company, it will likely remain on that service, so there is a flat fee from which the residuals are calculated.

And many authors believe that ongoing residual payments are too low.

Plus, they said, the lack of viewership data means they don’t know how many people have seen their show or movie and whether their residual payout accurately reflects its success.

What’s all this talk about range protection?

One of the big challenges writers face is how streaming has shortened TV seasons.

Before the streaming era, a network show might have 22-24 episodes written over a 10-month period.

Today, series are much shorter, often spanning eight to ten episodes, but writers can spend a lot of time working on that show, effectively reducing their pay per episode.

Since 2017, the union has been able to introduce limits on how long writers can work on an episode, and the studio pays more if they work beyond that. Currently, episodic fees are limited to 2.4 work weeks.

But not all work is covered by this protection, and it also comes with a salary ceiling.

The writers are looking to expand these protections and apply them to more members.

Writers have also talked a lot about the rise of mini-rooms. Why are they a problem?

Until the rise of streaming, television producers typically ordered a show by first ordering a pilot episode. And if successful, the producers would then bring together a room of writers to write 22 to 24 episodes over about 10 months. Writers would receive at least a minimum weekly fee, plus compensation for writing an episode of the series. All of this would serve to qualify for their health and pension plans.

Today, streaming companies tend to order a show without filming a pilot episode. They usually convene a small group of writers to craft a season of the show before production begins. This has led to circumstances where writers feel underpaid as they are tasked with creating an entire season of television in a short period of time.

An additional concern is that screenwriters working in mini-theaters may not gain the experience of producing a show, which can help them move up the ranks of different screenwriters and increase their salary.

Among the options being considered are increasing minimum payments for these theaters and having a minimum staff size tied to the number of episodes ordered, the writers said.

Raise the minimum wage

With rising inflation and changes to how writers are paid, writers are also pushing for higher minimum wage rates across a range of services.

The writers argued that fewer of them work and those who earn less money.

The union has previously said more writers than ever are working at or near minimum rates and those rates have not kept pace with rising costs. Inflation recently peaked at 9.1%.

Typically, with each cycle, the WGA negotiates a 3% increase in these so-called minimums.

But some board members have called for a doubling of minimums across the board, which could be a setback for studios.