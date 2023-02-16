Entertainment
When does Hollywoods Super Nintendo World open?
Super Nintendo World, the first US-based theme park celebrating the Japanese video game company, is set to open in Los Angeles on Friday, February 17.
Jhe place understand a Mario Kart-themed roller coaster and an interactive Mushroom Kingdom, plus a large shopping and restaurant area, accessible through a huge green Super Mario-themed pipe. This is the first major expansion to the Universal Studios Hollywood park since 2016, when he debuted Wizarding World of Harry Potteran interactive Hogwarts experience.
nintendo entered into a business partnership with Comcast ownership Universal Parks and Resorts in 2015, after a decline in video game sales spurred by Wii U console failure. This move was aimed at monetizing the world famous Japanese brand on the video game console screen. Super Nintendo World in Osaka, Japanwas the first video game-themed park opened by Universal before Hollywood.
THE Bonea.k.a place, which opened in 2021 and features similar rides as well as a full-size replica of Bowsers Castle, has so far been a hit. In the aftermath of covid-19 shutdowns, media companies liTHE Disneyand Comcast are investing heavily in mega-profitable theme parks to offset the upfront costs of video streaming and dwindling cable subscribers. Universal also plans to add a Super Nintendo World to its Orlando, Florida location. by 2025.
Comcast Universal the theme park sector, in figures
$7.5 billion: Comcast Universals theme park division revenue in fiscal 2022, which includes Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan.
49.3%: Increased year-over-year revenue for Comcast’s Theme Parks division in 2022, increasingly one of Comcast’s most successful financial businesses. The sharp rise is also indicative of the easing of covid-19 restrictions in the United States and Japan.
1.9 million: Number of cable subscribers Comcast lost in 2022. Additionally, Comcast expects Peacock, its streaming service, to rack up $3 billion in losses before becoming profitable, demonstrating why the company is looking to alternative revenue streams like theme parks.
The Super Mario Brothers are coming to the big screen
In Super Mario Bros movie.one of The most anticipated blockbusters of 2023, everyone’s favorite plumber will defend Princess Peachs Castle against the evil reptile Bowser in an age-old battle between good and evil. The traditional Super Mario storyline will get the full Hollywood treatment, starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black.
The trailer received a mixed reception mainly due to Misguided Pratts Italian accent attempt. The film is a big investment for Nintendo and Universal, with an estimated budget approximately $80 million. The studio hopes to avoid the fate of another Super Mario Bros. movie, the 1993 live-action adaptation starring John Leguizamo as the titular hero. The film flopped, releasing a loss of about $10 million At the box office.
Super Mario Bros movie.the marketing campaign pulls out all the stops, including A Super Bowl Announcementplay on 1980s nostalgiawith a working phone number for the Brooklyn-based Invented Plumbing Company.
Is augmented reality the future of theme parks?
The projection of artificial graphics into the real world, known as augmented reality, has become a cornerstone of theme parks in the United States and around the world. In the brand new Super Nintendo World, Universal Studios announces bracelets and interactive binoculars which allow guests to collect digital coins, compete against virtual characters, and immerse themselves in the world of Mario and other Nintendo characters.
Although not as often talked about as virtual reality, augmented reality is already a staple of our digital world, with filtering technology ubiquitous on Instagram, Snapchat and other social media platforms. Snapchat recently announced that more than 300,000 developers are building augmented reality products for its platform, adding that they already have built over 3 million filters that have been used 5 trillion times.
The next logical step in augmented reality is wearables, like the interactive binoculars that will be offered at the Nintendo theme park. While Google Glass was notoriously a flop, Microsoft, MetaAnd Apple have all invested heavily in mixed reality headsets, while the US military attempts to integrate Microsoft technology in the technical arsenal of their soldiers. Augmented reality innovations on display at Super Nintendo World offer a glimpse into the future of entertainment, at theme parks and beyond.
