Hollywood residents demand more action against stunt driving and drifting – NBC 6 South Florida





Neighbors in Hollywood are waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of waterfalls and drifting, a problem they say doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Drift occurs when a driver intentionally oversteers with loss of traction while maintaining control of the vehicle. They go right to the middle of the street and they start drifting for a few minutes and every weekend at 3 a.m., and it gets crazy,” said Rafael Cabrera, who has lived nearby for 10 years. Cabrera said he had had enough. I work weekends so it’s frustrating for me because once I get up at 3am they come around 2-3am. Once I get up, I can’t go back to sleep and I have to work on weekends, Cabrera said. Stunt Driving and Drifting takes place at the intersection of Sheridan Street and the West Lake Park entrance. Cabrera lives across the street in the Ocean Club apartments. They stay there, they make noise and it looks like they’re under the influence because they start screaming and screaming,” he said. “It’s crazy, it’s insane. The video also shows large crowds gathering on either side of the intersection. This makes resident Hector Ortiz nervous. You never know, our fence is so weak at some point that we may have an accident and walk into our apartments,” Ortiz said. Ortiz and Cabrera said they were calling the cops to break it up, but they think that hardly seems to deter reckless drivers. The first time they arrived was about 45 minutes after everyone called. It’s taking too long,” Ortiz said. “The second time they came early, but in the end they’re there, but they don’t respect the police because they don’t do anything else.” Drifting, spectating, and stunt driving are all illegal. The Hollywood Police Department released a statement to NBC 6, saying in part: The Hollywood Police Department conducted high-visibility traffic enforcement to work to reduce exposures to reckless driving and stunts. Over the past few weeks, HPD has also conducted numerous operations targeting this type of conduct. Since November, Hollywood police have carried out more than 100 traffic stops, nearly 75 citations and six arrests. With all due respect to the Hollywood police, they usually come in with the sirens and the lights on and scare them away,” Cabrera said. “I think we have to go the extra mile.” Police encourage neighbors who experience drifting and stunt driving to call them using a non-emergency number.

