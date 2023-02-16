Hollywood Hills home once owned by Madonna is up for sale for $21 million







A Hollywood Hills estate once owned by Madonna is coming on the market for $21 million. Known as Castillo del Lago, the 1920s home is perched on a ridge below the famous Hollywood sign, according to a description by listing agents Linda May and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates. Madonna bought the property for around $5 million in 1993 and sold it in 1996, according to a memoir written by her brother, Christopher Ciccone. The house is currently owned by fashion designer Leon Max of Max Studio, records show. In a statement, Russian-born Mr Max said he was looking to sell because he planned to move to England for his child’s education. The Spanish-style home, designed by famed architect John DeLario, was among the first homes built in Hollywoodland, a neighborhood that began as a 1920s real estate development, according to the 2007 book Houses of Los Angeles. The house became a local landmark, where mobster Bugsy Siegel allegedly operated a gambling den in the 1930s, according to the book. Decades later, scenes from the 1984 movie Beverly Hills Cop were filmed there, according to the IMDb movie database. More: Historic San Francisco townhouse on the market for $35 million Madonna did not respond to a request for comment. Mr Ciccone, an interior designer, wrote that the pop star has invested around $3million in renovations and decorating the house, painting the turrets and retaining walls with red stripes to look like a church of Portofino. With the blessing of his sisters, Mr Ciccone said he flew to London and spent a fortune on fabrics and furniture, including 16 William and Mary style chairs. A painting first commissioned for the Palace of Versailles has been installed in the living room. Madonna sold the house to business manager Joe Pytka, who reversed to Mr. Max for $7 million in 2010, records show. After buying the house, Mr. Max said he restored the turrets and retaining walls to their original weathered white color. He also opened a breezeway to reclaim something resembling a minstrel’s gallery overlooking the main inner courtyard. He replanted hanging gardens with climbing plants like fig ivy, wisteria and jasmine, he said. Measuring approximately 10,500 square feet, the nine-bedroom home offers views of downtown Los Angeles and Lake Hollywood, according to the listing. It has two towers, including an entrance tower with a dramatic spiral staircase and a period paneled elevator. A second tower with lounge seating is in the master suite. Throughout the house there are rich architectural details including terracotta floors, coffered ceilings, colorful tiles and Moorish arched doorways. The central courtyard has a fountain and outdoor fireplace, and the two-story living room has ornate wooden beams. The house also has a media room, a wine cellar, several terraces and an outdoor lap pool.

Mr. Max opened his first Max Studio women’s sportswear store in 1979. In 2005, he paid nearly 15 million for a 550-acre estate in the English countryside. In Los Angeles, the number of luxury single-family home sales fell 51.9% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2021, in part due to a lack of inventory, according to real estate appraisal firm Miller. Samuel. The average selling price during the quarter increased 18.8% year over year. The estate offers a view of the Hollywood sign. Jim Bartsch/Carolwood Estates







