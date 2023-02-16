



BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 06: Madonna visits MDNA SKIN counter at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills on March 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Madonna’s MDNA SKIN); castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES Kevin Mazur/Getty; JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE MadonnaThe former Hollywood Hills home is for sale. Known as Castillo del Lago, the ‘Material Girl’ singer bought the 1920s Spanish-style estate in 1993 for around $5 million and sold it three years later, according to a memoir written by her brother. Christopher Ciccone, by The Wall Street Journal. Records show fashion designer Leon Max as the current owner, who has list the nine-bedroom, six-bathroom property for $21 million with Linda May of Linda May Properties and Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates. castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE Designed by John DeLario circa 1926 and totaling 10,513 square feet, a winding road leads to the private gates of the home nestled atop a three-acre ridge, which offers 360-degree views of the Hollywood Sign and Lake Hollywood. A tour of the foyer features the spiral staircase tower connecting the multiple levels of the mansion in addition to a period wood paneled elevator. castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE Among the house’s Spanish-style features are its archways and terracotta floor with vibrant period tiles, all featuring hand-painted art. Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE RELATED: Check out Inside LA Home formerly owned by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the market for $16.5 million Coffered ceilings with exposed beams and custom wrought iron also characterize the hillside property. castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE Above the spacious formal dining room is a honeycomb ceiling, which sits adjacent to the period-style chef’s kitchen with a center island and additional prep areas. The mansion also houses a loggia that opens onto a central courtyard with towering palm trees, a fountain and a fireplace for al fresco dining. castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE The story continues RELATED: David Ortiz is selling a Miami mansion for $12.5 million In addition to grand fireplaces, the home includes a wood-paneled library with custom bookshelves and a formal two-story living room. Decorated with stenciled wooden beams, the formal living room notably houses French doors that open onto the expansive lake-view terrace. castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE In the suite’s main wing, there are sitting areas and double soaking tubs with intricate tile patterns as well as a signature tower with long seats and more 360-degree views. According to the listing, three additional guest rooms all feature iconic Los Angeles backdrops. The mansion also offers a variety of bonus spaces, including an office, media room, and refrigerated wine cellar. castillo del lago When was the image taken – last week Who took the photo – Jim Bartsch Full Credit Line PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATE Among the expansive outdoor grounds is an oasis with a lap pool and expansive surrounding lawns featuring rose gardens, sculpted hedges and mature citrus and specimen trees. There is also a motorbike court, a garage for two cars, a private gym with a large terrace and two bedrooms with kitchens for internal staff.

