Taco Bell opens first Cantina in Hollywood with booths and DJ parties





Taco Bell has opened its very first Cantina in Los Angeles, in a former Hollywood Golden Age bookstore on Hollywood Boulevard. Although Taco Bell Cantinas, the brand’s cool branch that serves alcohol and tapas, have been around for almost a decade, the brand is constantly looking to update these urban stores aimed at young customers. Inside this new Cantina/Hollywood landmark, Yum Brands has installed five digital ordering kiosks that replace traditional menu boards, along with a movie screen and speakers that can handle events like as screenings and DJ parties. The spot will also sell its own Taco Bell merchandise from a curated collection. With liquor sales mixed in with the ability to host parties, Taco Bell could be looking to be part of the Los Angeles nightlife scene. Related: Taco Bells Breakfast Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter Results “We are thrilled to be a part of LA history with the continued expansion of our Cantina concept,” Taco Bell President and Global COO Mike Grams said in a statement. “These flexible formats deliver iconic Taco Bell experiences to our fans across America, made possible by strong partnerships with our franchisees and top restaurant teams.” La Cantina will be owned and operated by Costa Mesa franchisee, C&R Restaurant Group, and provides a better experience both for customers who can order digitally instead of queuing at the counter and for employees. Related: Taco Bell launches another Mexican pizza in Arizona for the Super Bowl The kiosks are supplemented by the traditional counter ordering method, but ease the flow of access for team members and allow fans to take orders in hand, a Taco Bell representative confirmed with Nations Restaurant News. According to Taco Bell, team members also prefer working in restaurants with the latest digital technology that makes their work more efficient and attracts customers. “Taco Bell Cantinas continues to embody the spirit of community, with our latest location in Hollywood providing an immersive and irresistible brand experience for our Los Angeles customers,” said Brian Cox, owner of C&R Restaurant Group in a statement. . Taco Bell continues to invest in its Cantina offshoots, and last spring announced a brunch drag tour across the United States at its Cantina restaurants. The latest Cantina store is just one small step in Taco Bells’ larger growth journey. Last quarter, Taco Bell opened 253 gross new units, and it’s part of a broader strategy to expand Taco Bells’ footprint to be on par with McDonalds, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said. at Yum Brands Investor Day in December. Contact Joanna at [email protected]

