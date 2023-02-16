Northmont graduate excels as host producer in Hollywood





I was working at the heart of entertainment, working my way up, he says. I became a marketing director but wanted to be in front of the camera in entertainment. They let me do the interviews for the VIBE Awards, and I interviewed Mariah Carey, who told me to make a career out of it. She encouraged me and I was doing a lot more celebrity interviews when a job came up in LA. I moved to Los Angeles and took the Becoming a Host studio course for two years. It was amazing that I met producers, interviewers and made many relationships and attended interviews. Kevin Frazier, the main presenter of ET, told me I was the next generation and hired me as a host for three shows. As he built his social networks, he learned that the networks were looking for new content. I worked in entertainment for eight years, I had a good relationship between LA and NY, so I suggested creating networks and shows that featured black people, so we built what became Black Hollywood Live, a digital platform where I interviewed up-and-coming actors and producers, finding out about the next new famous stars. Jay Ellis was on and seemed insecure, now he’s starring next to Tom Cruise on Top Gun was his first interview. Last month I did the Golden Globes and met him at an after party. it felt good to know that I was helping him start his career. I also interviewed Tiffany Haddish on Black Hollywood Live when she was new to the game, just doing comedy tours. Now, she won’t stop for interviews at many outlets, but, on the red carpet, she will stop for an interview with me. BET hired him to host the BET Experience, a program for fans and actors to meet at the BET Awards. Then on REELZ channels he did a series of entertainment documentaries about famous artists who went bankrupt, then on US Weeklys Celebrity View about celebrities who were fighting. I was a reporter and correspondent, still doing BET and Black Hollywood LIVE. Then COVID hit, but I got hired as a Zoom correspondent for Entertainment Tonight Live. As COVID waned, he was the main host of Destination LA on CBS and a contributor/writer for Uptown Magazine, where he wrote a column on celebrity wealth. Now its red carpet season and Christons in high gear. I hosted the Golden Globes, I was on the red carpet crew for the Grammys, I’ll be doing the NAACP and the SAG Awards in late February, and the Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars in March. Two days after the Grammys, he was on a panel on amplifying black excellence in entertainment. Some of her interview highlights have been with Leo DiCaprio, Oprah, and Morgan Freeman. New opportunities arise at 23, he said, I have produced two seasons of Ready to Love on OWN (Oprahs channel), this season in Miami and I want to keep moving forward, hoping to one day become a presenter on a show like CNN, Good Morning America or the Today show. Christon still finds time to return to the Dayton area several times a year to visit his mother, Marva Christon, other family members and friends. Contact this writer at [email protected]

