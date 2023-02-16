Series of reported assaults at Marcy prison





MARCY — According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, a series of violent incidents between inmates, corrections officers and other inmates at Marcy’s Mid-State Correctional Facility have been reported over the past three weeks. Several makeshift weapons were also recovered from inmates and cells during the same period, union officials said in a statement. On January 26, an inmate was slashed in the face by another inmate, requiring a trip to the local hospital. One inmate attacked another while being escorted by a corrections officer on January 27. On January 28, another inmate was slashed in the face by another inmate. It happened again on February 6, officials said. The sharp instruments were never found.

On February 7, authorities said an inmate being escorted to a meeting attacked prison officers, elbowing him in the face. The inmate also attempted to bite several officers. The inmate made multiple death threats against officers, officials said. One officer broke his hand and another tore his hamstring, authorities said. Both were hospitalized. Two other officers were injured and remained on duty.

On February 8, an inmate broke his jaw in a fight with another inmate. An inmate argued with a correctional officer during his rehab program on Feb. 9.

Four officers were injured Feb. 12 when they entered an inmate’s cell and he attacked, officials said, and an inmate broke his nose when he was attacked by a fellow inmate in his cell on February 13.

During this same period, there were at least two instances where inmates threw urine and feces at correctional officers. And several weapons were found, including sharp toothbrushes and heavy, sharp objects stuffed into tube socks, officials said. “This year picks up where last year left off, as violence in our prisons reaches an all-time high,” said Bryan Hluska, vice president of NYSCOPBA’s Central Region. “The working and living environments at Mid-State, which is a medium-security facility, are more dangerous than ever. horrific conditions that staff and the prison community face on a daily basis. »

