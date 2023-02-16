Culver City’s Hollywood push raises concerns over gentrification

Long known as the heart of screenland due to its role in Hollywood history, Culver City has recently taken on a different moniker thanks to an influx of digital video giants into the heart of streamland.

But the city’s transformation into a hub for tech giants and streaming studios, including Amazon, HBO and TikTok, has created a classic case of neighborhood tension, between big business and local business leaders. promising jobs on one side and longtime residents who fear the ongoing march of gentrification on the other.

The latest example of this standoff: a proposed 4.5-acre campus for Apple Inc. and its growing TV and music streaming operations.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant is set to open its Los Angeles operations headquarters later this year, on former land that once housed furniture and apparel companies.

The space, which straddles Los Angeles and Culver City and includes a 7,120 square foot park, is expected to accommodate up to 2,400 employees. The project has won the support of municipal authorities and business leaders.

However, the rapid growth has some residents worried that the swarm of tech workers will drive up rents and exacerbate housing shortages and traffic problems in the areas.

It’s going to be another headache, said Gaylene Tomlinson, 65, who has lived in Culver City for more than a decade.

Tomlinson, a bartender and food server at LAX, says she’s seen her rent go up 64% to $2,300 a month since 2010. Nearly half of her salary goes toward rent for her two-bedroom apartment. Now she worries that Shell will have to move when she retires.

I’m going to be priceless, said Tomlinson. I like it here and understand the growth, but don’t forget the people who supported Culver City before the big industry with money coming in.

Members of the Unite Here Local 11 union, which represents workers like Tomlinson at airports, hotels and other locations, voiced their concerns at a Culver City Council meeting in December. Among them was Amparo Ramirez, 50, a factory worker who shares a one-bedroom apartment in Culver City with her two daughters, about a mile from the Apples campus.

I’ve lived in this neighborhood for years and seen how rising housing costs have made my neighborhood unaffordable for working people like me, said Ramirez, who says the vast majority of his income goes to pay his monthly rent of $1,900.

But executives including Alex Fisch, former councilman and mayor of Culver City, believe the Apple campus is a plus.

Apple first moved to Culver City when it acquired headphone maker Beats Electronics and music streaming service Beats Music in 2014. As Apple expanded into subscription video streaming service Apple TV+ , he was looking for more real estate in Culver City. The company plans to expand its Culver City team to over 3,000 employees by 2026. In 2021, the company said it had over 1,500 employees in Culver City and Los Angeles. The new campus, located on Washington, National and Venice Boulevards, will create more than 400 construction jobs.

It’s a wonderful thing to have so many creative, smart, skilled people in one place and for a company like Apple to come in and provide the jobs it’s going to provide, that’s a great benefit, Fisch said during the same town council meeting in December, just before the end of his term on council following an unsuccessful re-election campaign. It is truly admirable.

Culver City, home to nearly 40,000 inhabitantsfaces a crossroads.

Before the pandemic, Culver City was bustling with activity, helped by its central location in Silicon Beach and Hollywood, as well as streaming companies expanding their staff.

Since 2017, when Amazon Studios announced its move to the historic Culver Studios lot, the city has seen tremendous growth. Amazon has significantly expanded its footprint and investments, recently unveiling a massive virtual production stage. Over the years, Culver City has become the U.S. headquarters for TikToks, HBO’s West Coast office (the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned company moved from Santa Monica to the $350 million mixed-use development). dollars Ivy Station) and the new Technicolors campus on Washington Boulevard.

I really see Culver City as a content capital, said Jesse Nuez, CEO of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce.

The apple growth could provide a much-needed boost to the city’s downtown, which has been hit by the pandemic. Restaurants have adjusted their hours to account for more people working remotely; some have closed. An increase in well-paying jobs would bring customers to area restaurants and also help fill city coffers with additional taxes.

We were waiting for things to change, said Darrel Mint, executive director of the Culver City Downtown Business Assn.

But while Culver City has enjoyed strong job growth, its housing stock has not kept pace. From 2007 to 2017, Culver City created about 12,100 jobs but issued permits to less than 200 new homes, according to a report 2019 by the Southern California Assn. governments.

When you have so many quality jobs in one field, it certainly raises the profile of the market. [and] increases rents, said Ryan Patap, senior director of market analytics at CoStar Group, which tracks real estate data.

It’s a textbook case of how to make housing expensive, said Paavo Monkkonen, a professor of urban planning and public policy at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

You have this kind of collective action problem where every little neighborhood or every municipality wants the jobs but not the new housing, Monkkonen said. So it drives people out [with] displacement further afield or the gentrification of former low-income neighborhoods nearby.

Similar concerns have been raised in Silicon Valleys Mountain View, where Google is headquartered and employs about 25,000 people. In 2018, residents passed changes to the business license tax, which charged Google $3.8 million last year based on its workforce. The money goes toward the city’s general fund, with a focus on transit infrastructure.

In November, Culver City voters also approved changes to the business license tax, which are expected to generate up to $10 million a year for the city, despite opposition from some companies.

Apartment rents in Culver City were higher than in neighboring communities, according to Culver City Housing Element Report. The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Culver City was $2,119 per month in 2019, which was higher than comparable housing for Los Angeles County ($1,605) and West Hollywood ( $2,080), while coming in just short of wealthy Santa Monica ($2,122). ).

Culver City’s median annual household income in 2019 was $95,044, up 32% since 2010, and significantly higher than the Los Angeles County median income of $68,044.

Culver City officials said they are tackling the housing problem, with area plans for 3,341 additional dwellings by 2029. The city’s rent control ordinance, which went into effect in 2020, currently limits annual rent increases for certain residential buildings to 5%.

Housing is a top priority, said Culver City City Manager John Nachbar. It doesn’t make sense to put housing everywhere, but we are aggressively pursuing adding more housing to the community. …were sensitive to concerns.

The question is whether these measures will be sufficient. Some community members have suggested that companies like Apple include housing on their campuses, rather than just commercial facilities, to relieve some of the pressure on the market. The Apple campus was not zoned for housing in Culver City, Nachbar said.

The practice of providing apartments on the campus of a tech company is not unheard of in Silicon Valley. In Mountain View, there are plans to integrate housing into two Google projects, and in Menlo ParkFacebook’s parent company Meta plans to add multi-family residential units near its offices.

But such efforts have not come to Culver City, home to companies like Sony with around 3,000 employees and Amazon with around 2,700 employees. City leaders said other major employers in the area weren’t required to build housing, so it would be inconsistent to ask Apple to do so.

They’re not really being asked to build housing on their site, Daniel Lee, the outgoing mayor, said during the December city council. I think that would be a bit ridiculous.

Still, Apple said it is working to support additional housing in the area and alleviate traffic issues. The company has committed $2.5 billion to address California’s housing crisis and said some of that money will benefit pending housing projects in Culver City and Los Angeles. Apple declined to reveal more details about the plans. The iPhone maker has also invested in the United Way of Greater Los Angeles affordable housing initiative.

The campus park will be accessible to the public and the headquarters is expected to feature 25,000 plants and nearly 90 trees. The building is designed to be LEED Gold certified and has 1,216 vehicle parking spaces, less than one space for every two building occupants, which supporters hope will encourage employees to cycle to work, to carpool or use public transport.