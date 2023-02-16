Local Historians Discuss Black Cinematic Experiences in 1900s Knoxville | Entertainment

Connect with us

On February 15, the East Tennessee History Center on S. Gay St. hosted local historians Robert J. Booker and Jack Neely in a lecture on black film experiences from 1907 to 1963.


Abbie Smith, Editor


Booker, born in 1935, experienced segregation firsthand and was even arrested in 1961 during a civil rights demonstration in Knoxville. Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project, is a popular writer and editor who has become one of Knoxville’s unofficial historians.

With that experience in mind, Booker and Neely delved into the history of Knoxville’s historically black theaters during segregation, with Booker providing personal anecdotes in historical context. The talk relied on digitized content from the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound to serve as a conversation starter between Booker and Neely. The conference was filmed and serves as a bridge between the current temporary exhibition at Lights, Camera, East Tennessee! and Black History Month.

The theater that Booker and Neely discussed most was the Gem Theatre, which was located on East Vine Street and operated as a concert hall/theater from 1913 until 1939, when it was damaged by fire and then rebuilt in as a cinema until it closes. in 1964. The Gem also held wrestling matches, boxing matches, stage shows, and other sporting activities.

Booker clearly remembers going to this theater with his grandmother at age 8 to see horror movies, at age 10 with his mother to see the movies she loved, and at age 11 on his own. He fondly recalls how he could buy all kinds of concessions (a cold drink, a candy bar, and a bag of popcorn) for a quarter.

Now you go see a movie and only pay $5 for popcorn! Booker said.

The crowd agreed, with one attendee adding, If that!

One of the topics explored by Booker and Neely was the portrayal of black people in films in the early 20th century.

There were white jesters, Neely said. But the difference was that there were no black people in heroic roles or in complex dramatic roles.

The two then discussed how more serious, realistic stories about the black experience weren’t told until around the 1950s.

Before that time, black people were jesters, chauffeurs and butlers, Booker said. People like Mantan Moreland, who played with Charlie Chan.

Knoxville’s first black cinema was opened in 1907 by Cal Johnson. It was called the Lincoln Theater and was located on Central Street in what is now Old Town. It only lasted three or four years, according to Neelys’ estimate. The conference provided an early announcement for a show at the theater, which at the bottom of the announcement read: Reserved seats available for white people.







What I’m still interested in is that very last sentence at the bottom of the slide there. No matter what black people were doing in town, no matter what type of entertainment, they always made sure there were seats reserved for white spectators, Booker said.

Although there were always seats available for whites, white theaters rarely offered the same luxury to blacks.

Well, you know, in 1950, I was a sophomore at Austin High School, and they showed the movie Hamlet at the Pike Theater. Someone on the school’s city council said, “Our high school kids should see this movie because it’s real Shakespeare. They put a rope down the center aisle and all the black kids sat on one side of the theater and all the white kids sat on the other side of the theater, Booker said.

Booker noted that similar setups were applicable in restaurants, other special screenings in theaters, and in opera houses where famous people, such as Frederick Douglass, spoke.

We had a way of sharing, but we did it without mixing, Booker said.

Other historically black theaters in Knoxville were the Booker T Theater (also known as the Ritz and Sunset), the Grand, the Dixie Theater, and the Gem Theater. As noted, Booker spent most of his time at the Gem. Where the Gem once stood, closest to what is now the Petsafe Downtown Dog Park on Summit Hill Drive and South Central Street, is the start of the Robert J. Booker Bridge.

You know, when they named this bridge for me, I thought about it and said, Gee. That’s where I saw my first movie, and at the Carter-Roberts Drug Store on the other end, that’s where I had my first milkshake. Up the street was a Carnegie library where I read my first book. It’s only fitting that they named that bridge after me, Booker said.

Booker is a wealth of knowledge and experience regarding the history of Knoxville. He speaks first-hand about his experiences before, during and after the civil rights movement. It is so easy to forget that our grandparents and great-grandparents lived through times of harsh discrimination. Learning about the past is an act of learning about the past, and it’s extremely important to do, especially during Black History Month.

If you want to hear Booker talk or learn more about culture from the 1950s to the 1970s, he has a radio show on WJBE every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It plays music from those eras and occasionally will feature artists from that era, such as when it introduced Mamie Smith to talk about her visit to the Gem Theater in 1920.

