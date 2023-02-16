In Tandem – Community College Daily

FAME expands in North Carolina

FAME expands in North Carolina

Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) has partnered with the North Carolina Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NC FAME) program.

NC FAME is for those interested in pursuing careers in STEM-related fields in manufacturing and offers a two-year debt-free associate’s degree. The program – the first of its kind in North Carolina – will work with GTCC to educate students in an academic setting, while providing on-the-job training with one of NC FAME’s four local corporate sponsors: Jowat Adhesives, MasterBrand Cabinets, Toyota Battery Manufacturing and Zielh-Abegg, a manufacturer of fans for ventilation and air conditioning applications.

FAME is a powerful tool in employers’ toolbox for developing the world’s best technical talent, said Tony Davis, FAME country director for the Manufacturing Institute. Employers have a distinct need and are working with local partners to expand career path opportunities for the region’s workforce by bringing this powerful program to their region.

FAME, originally created by Toyota, is now managed by the Manufacturing Institute, which partners with the National Association of Manufacturers. FAME USA has grown to include 37 chapters supported by more than 400 corporate partners in 14 states. More than 1,500 students have graduated since 2012, more than half of them since spring 2020.

Increasing access for working adults

Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Guild to use its proprietary career opportunities platform to enable employers in Indiana and the United States to empower their employees to expand their skills and knowledge through programs in selected line.

Guild meets the higher education needs of employers and employees with pre-determined programs offered through the Ivy Techs online platform, IvyOnline. Many employers using the system pay all or part of their employees’ tuition and fees, according to a statement. Companies offering Ivy Tech programs to their employees through Guild include Kohls, Regions Bank, Sentara Healthcare, Target and Walmart.

Ivy Tech is an innovator in workforce-aligned learning. Their programs are high-quality, affordable and perfectly tailored to meet the needs of working adult learners, said Marty Martinez, senior vice president of the Learning Marketplace at Guild.

The Ivy Tech campus in Evansville serves as the enrollment center for the Guild initiative and a similar program, Achieve Your Degree, works with employers to defer tuition payments until the end of the semester.

Second chance for those involved in justice systems

In partnership with the Broward State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Corrections, Broward College launched two new programs to improve access to post-secondary education opportunities for residents affected by the justice system.

The two programs – the Transformational Justice Program and the College Court Diversion Program – offer nonviolent first-time offenders, crime victims and other residents of Broward County, Florida the opportunity to enroll in a vocational training and to receive industry-recognized credentials. that can lead to sustainable jobs.

We want to give these residents a second chance by helping them gain the knowledge, skills and experience they need to succeed in the job market and improve their opportunities for economic mobility, said Broward College President, Gregory Adam Haile.

The court-to-college diversion program allows eligible offenders to avoid a criminal conviction. Their case is diverted from the trial court process and individuals can instead take the opportunity to improve their technical skills in high-demand industries, according to the college. Students have been enrolled in the program since October.

We always prefer to see people in a classroom than in a courtroom or a jail cell, Broward State’s Attorney Harold F. Pryor said. This program will give students a second chance and the practical skills they need to succeed in the job market.

In addition to support through state grants, the college received $1 million from the Lennar Foundation for both programs.

Tech Career Opportunities in the Live Entertainment Industry

Lone Star College (LSC) has partnered with live production company Upstaging to provide graduates with employment opportunities in the touring and production entertainment industry.

The entertainment and concert touring industry is experiencing explosive growth, which has created opportunities for the next generation of entertainment professionals, said Linda Leto Head, Texas College’s senior associate vice chancellor for external and community relations. employers, in a press release. This new level of partnership with Upstaging will train Lone Star College students in the latest knowledge and technology needed to successfully pursue careers in the production industry.

Upstaging services include stage lighting, video production, stage construction, large event production and management, sales and installation, and transportation. Through this partnership, Upstaging will provide virtual guest speakers, conduct site visits, training on industry standard equipment, and provide additional training opportunities for LSC students.

A do-it-yourself healthcare partnership in Arizona

Western College of Arizona (AWC) and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) recently entered into an affiliation agreement to create new programs and facilities for a wide range of healthcare training, including a new Paramedic Training Center adjacent to the YRMC .

The training center will include programs in areas such as nursing, behavioral health, phlebotomy technicians, medical billing and coding, radiological technology and more. Construction is expected to begin in 2024. The three-story, 75,000 square foot building will also house medical residency training at the YRMC.

Our partnership with AWC takes a new approach to expanding career opportunities and growing our own,” YRMC President and CEO Robert Trenschel said in a statement. “Developing our own local talent is a win-win investment in our community. Graduates from this partnership will provide care for our neighbours, relatives and visitors for years to come.

AWC President Daniel Corr emphasized the importance of such partnerships in solving critical community issues.

“It’s a true demonstration of what’s possible when industry and advanced learning come together for the greater good of the communities we serve,” he said.