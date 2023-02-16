The Movie Guru: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ a more serious entry into the series





‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is now playing in local theaters.

Disney/courtesy photo The Ant-Man movies have grown. Fortunately, they managed to do so without losing the charm that has always made the series so watchable. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a scarier, more intense, and slightly sadder movie than the first two entries in the series, but it’s still an Ant-Man movie. The darker, heavier material is still imbued with humor, quirkiness and a deep sense of family love. For that reason, it’s one of the best sequels the MCU has seen in years. I don’t want to go too far beyond the spoilers already in the trailer, but I’ll put them in order. An experiment gone wrong sucks Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family into the Quantum Realm, which is very small and full of dangers. The greatest danger comes from Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a terrifying villain who first appeared in the Loki Disney+ series. (Luckily, you don’t need to know anything about this appearance to appreciate this one.) The stakes are much higher than Lang has ever faced, and the film is set in much more intense locations than previous entries. Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) receives heavy revelations about her past, and the life of Lang’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), is in Kang’s hands. Rudd exudes the wider range of emotions the script requires, but by extension, there’s less room for humor. Still, there are things to love about change. Scott and Cassie have some particularly touching moments, giving us all the nuances of a superhero father-daughter relationship we haven’t seen anywhere else. Scott also gets some big superhero moments on a level we’ve never seen before for a character, forcing him to consider who he is and what he believes in. Majors Kang is deeply unsettling, overwhelmingly dark in a way that simply wouldn’t have been possible with the series’ previous lighthearted tone. Support local journalism Give Fortunately, the film does not completely lose its humor. MODOK may be the film’s secondary villain, but it also has quite a few really funny moments. Rudd still manages some nice lines, especially with MODOK, and the opening and closing sequences have a particularly goofy touch. Michael Douglas’ big heroic moment is offbeat in exactly the right way, and William Jackson Harper is fun as a particularly tough telepath. The world-building isn’t complete enough to warrant Marvel’s attempts to sell this as their Star Wars, but there are some interesting visuals. My favorites are living ships and sentient creatures in specialty drinks, but you’re sure to find your own. Just let your eye wander and enjoy the details. Unfortunately, Rudd and Douglas don’t get any of the post-credit scenes (although another Marvel fan favorite does appear). Still, it’s great to see them back for another big-screen outing. Even if the series had to grow a little to do so. Rating: Three and a half stars Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or email her at [email protected] .

