West Hollywood has the perfect new hangout for wine geeks





A handful of splashy restaurants have opened on the Sunset Strip recently, and the latest is an open-air wine bar in Tesse called Boutellier. Boutellier was already the name of the adjacent wine shop in Tesses, but since Wednesday evening it has become its own wine bar with seating where diners can drink wine and snack on tapas from dusk until late at night at West Hollywood. Eventually, Boutellier will eventually have two separate seating areas, the first of which is already open along Sunset Boulevard, with lush plants, fireplaces and cushioned seating. The second phase will extend indoors within six months. Expect things to change as Le Boutellier gains a foothold with the addition of white tablecloths and table lamps for a more formal dining experience. As for the opening menu, Boutellier serves tapas ranging from $7 to $14. Build a custom platter with charcuterie and cheeses from France, Italy and Spain. Additionally, there are familiar items like blistered shishito peppers, croquettes, olives, and cheese, with a few other small plates like cacio e pepe cauliflower. The wine shop already has a large collection of contemporary vintages and rare bottles dating back even to the late 1800s. The menu offers 40 wines by the glass ranging from a three-ounce Spanish cava for $5 to a Carte d’Or Raw for $25, with average glass price hovering around $14. Boutellier plans a late-night happy hour and offers a wine flight called the guillotine. For this, customers can try three wines and guess the grape variety, region or vintage. Guess one correctly, and the cost of the flight is $15. Guess all three, and the flight is free. Can’t find all three? You will need to pay $30. Open since 2018, Tesse sparked a change in the Sunset Strips dining scene with a modern bistro led by restaurateur Bill Chait and chef Raphael François. Before Tesses opened, the historic stretch of Sunset Boulevard only occasionally opened new restaurants, but recently welcomed Saltie Girl and Casa Madera. Boutellier joins a handful of respected wine bars in West Hollywood, including AOC, V Wine Room and zincic. Boutellier only accepts visits without an appointment. There is free two-hour parking in the 8500 Sunset parking garage. Hours of operation for the wine shop are 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday. The wine bar is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Register to receive the newsletter

LA eater

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2023/2/16/23601216/tesse-boutellier-wine-bar-opening-outdoor-patio-al-fresco-sunset-strip-west-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos