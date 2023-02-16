Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Provides Update on Derivative Transaction Proposal | Business

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 16, 2023–
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) today announced that it is continuing to make progress on the proposed tax-exempt spin-off of its legacy live entertainment business.
The company (which will be renamed MSG Sphere Corp. after the spin-off) has filed a publicly available Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the new live entertainment company, which would take the name of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment). The Company has also published an investor presentation, available on investor.msgentertainment.comoutlining the assets and financial profile of the new live entertainment company.
The proposed split would create two separate companies for MSG Entertainment shareholders, a pure live entertainment company with a diverse collection of venues in New York and Chicago, the company’s entertainment and sports booking businesses, as well as the Christmas Show with the Radio City Rockettes production; and MSG Sphere Corp., which would include the company’s MSG Sphere, MSG Networks and Tao Group Hospitality businesses.
The company also announced that James L. Dolan is expected to serve as executive chairman and chief executive officer of MSG Entertainment and remain executive chairman and chief executive officer of MSG Sphere Corp.
Completion of the transaction remains subject to various conditions, including the effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement, certain league and other approvals, the receipt of tax advice from an attorney and the approval council final. MSG Entertainment securities may not be sold or offers to buy accepted prior to the effective date of Form 10. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and it does not there will be no sale of MSG Entertainment securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration. or qualification under the securities laws of such state or territory.
The Form 10 registration statement is filed as MSGE Spinco, Inc. (to be renamed Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. after the spin-off).
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is a leader in live entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. presents or hosts a wide range of events at its diverse collection of venues: New Yorks Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and the Chicago Theater. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at the Venetian. Additionally, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. presents the original production, the Christmas Show with the Radio City Rockettes, and offers a wide range of live sports content and other programming via two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Tao Group Hospitality is also under the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. umbrella, with dining and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex and Cathdrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments or events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the perceptions of the financial community regarding the Company and its business, operations , its financial condition and the industries in which it operates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, potential fallout from the live entertainment business and factors described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled Risk Factors and Discussion and analysis of management’s financial condition and results of operations contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.
