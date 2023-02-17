German ballet director fired after smearing feces on critic





A German ballet director has been fired by the Hannover Opera after smearing dog excrement in the face of a dance critic over the weekend. Ballet director Marco Goecke was fired on Thursday after apologizing the day before for smearing dog feces on the face of a critic he spotted in the audience at the Faith-Love-Hope ballet. Geocke was suspended after the crude attack on Wiebke Hster from the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. This reckless attack on journalist and person Wiebke Hster has violated too many principles of the State Theater, massively damaged the reputation of the house and, last but not least, has criminal consequences. Marco Goecke can understand it too, read a translation of A declaration in German posted Thursday on the operas website. Therefore, in a lengthy personal conversation, we have agreed to terminate his contract as Ballet Director by mutual agreement and with immediate effect. The opera said it recognized the difference between employed ballet director and creative choreographer Marco Goecke and would not remove works he choreographed from its revival repertoire. Hster, 57, told the daily beast Tuesday that Goecke did not simply throw [the feces] to me. He took out the bag with the open side of the bag and roughly rubbed it on my face, so the dog poo stuck to my face. The writer told the outlet that Goecke approached her as if to discuss her recent poor review of his ballet In the Dutch Mountain, which he staged in The Hague with Nederlands Dans Theater, but told her. rather accused of personally attacking him in his writing. He threatened to have her banned from the opera. Then he pulled the shit bag out from inside his jacket and smashed it in his face. When I realized what he had done, I screamed. I was so shocked, so panicked, she said. German media reportedly said the droppings came from Goeckes’ dachshund, Gustav, an often-present pet. Goecke, who has accused Hster of writing often nasty reviews, said earlier in the week, I apologize for finally blowing up, but I also ask for some understanding at least for why it happened. The opera has appointed assistant ballet director Christian Blossfeld to take over Goeckes’ directing role until it decides who will fill the position permanently. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

