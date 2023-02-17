The latest attack began when the trailer for Khan’s latest film, Pathane, came out last month. Hindu nationalists in the BJP and those linked to the party voiced three major objections. First, this actress Deepika Padukone shouldn’t have worn a saffron-colored bikini in a song called Besharam Rang because saffron is a sacred color in Hinduism. Second, the bikini was inches too revealing to be endorsed by the far-right cultural police. And third, and perhaps most tellingly, they slandered Khan for his fitness, wondering if the 57-year-old’s chiseled six-pack abdomen could be real.

A year after Narendra Modi became Indian Prime Minister in 2014, Khan said there was a climate of intolerance in the country that will take us back to the dark ages. Two days later, a senior ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Modi acolyte, Yogi Adityanath, said Khan spoke the language of terrorists and equated him with the mastermind of the 2008 Bombay terrorist attacks .Adityanath threatened Khan, saying he would go bankrupt if a huge mass of Indians, involving Hindus, boycotted his films. Since then, fringe political formations linked to the BJP and even some BJP leaders have repeatedly attacked Khan.

In 2010, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan starred in a movie titled My name is khan which has served as a critique of Islamophobia in the United States in the post-9/11 era. In the film, Khan goes on a trip to the United States to meet the US President and tell him that having an Islamic last name does not make him a terrorist. In real life, however, his name has made him a target at home.

The charges were ridiculous. Bollywood actresses have worn saffron in sultry songs before, but it’s never been more controversial. Additionally, Padukone wore a green skirt and several other colors in the song. The attack made no sense, but it was vicious nonetheless. An on-air protester, who was laterrevealedbeing an actor himself, Khan dared to dress his daughter in a green bikini instead of Padukone, a Hindu actress. Green is a sacred color in Islam and Khan’s wife is also a Hindu.

If Deepika had worn a saffron bikini in front of a Hindu actor, there would have been no controversy, Hartosh Singh Bal, political editor of the Caravansaid Foreign Police of Delhi in a telephone interview. It’s all because [Khan] is Muslim. Several male Indian actors have flaunted abs before, and few have come across such ridicule.

Many people believe the insidious campaign to discredit Khan stems from wider efforts by Hindu nationalists to humiliate minorities into accepting their secondary status in a country they want to claim for themselves. The BJP has frequently called for turning India into a theocratic Hindu state rashtra or a country predominantly of and for Hindus. As part of this bid, they hope to control Bollywood itself, the country’s greatest cultural force and its most effective messenger.

After #BoycottPathaan trended on Twitter, #BoycottBollywood quickly followed. There were several well-crafted tweets, as if coordinated with each other, calling on the directors to change their scripts and fall in line or risk an all-out boycott. But it wasn’t the first time Bollywood had been attacked. Researchers who studied the trend between August 1 and September 12 discovered thousands of ghost accounts created during those months that tweeted only with the hashtag #BoycottBollywood. More than 300 accounts each tweeted more than 1,000 tweets about Bollywood for nearly a month and a half, suggesting organized behavior, said Joyojeet Pal, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan who led the study. Junior politicians from the BJP and its affiliates have also been found pushing the content.

The outrage on social media was largely fabricated, but it’s hard to say how many Indians genuinely endorsed that sentiment. Ainvestigationby the information site Thread revealed that many of the reports that defamed Khan and called for PathaneThe s boycott reflected the views of political supporters rather than actual protesters. In the meantime, Pathane saw huge ticket sales, a resounding rejection of calls to boycott Khans films and Bollywood more generally.

Fans swarmed to cinemas in Indian cities and at overseas screenings to see Khan return to the screen after a four-year hiatus. The controversies aroused around him including downright lies on how he supposedly donated millions of dollars to Pakistan and was caughtspitat the funeral of Indian singer Lata Mangeshkardid little to dampen public enthusiasm for her film.

As Khan jumped between buildings, dipped from planes and walked on the facade of a skyscraper, all to save India from a terrorist attack, Indians of all faiths seemed proud that Bollywood could also produce its own version of Impossible mission and were eager to applaud Khans’ reinvention of romantic idol to action hero. Even Indians Abroad, who are arguably some of the strongest supporters of Hindu nationalism, flocked to screenings in the United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom and Germany. The film is said to have broken box office records in India, and in the first 16 days since its release, it has grossed nearly $10 million.

Meera Rizvi, a professional screenwriter whose maternal ancestors were ethnic Pashtuns like the Khans, said she had little interest in watching the film but attended a screening as a sign of resistance to it. intimidation of Hindu nationalists. The bullies have been empowered by the right-wing government and they think they can do whatever they want, Rizvi said. I went to see the film to stand up against the bullying Khan suffered. Many others said they thought it was a whole unnecessary controversyAnju Dhawan, an interior designer, said she had no idea why there was controversy. Shah Rukh is an actor. Hindu, Muslim has nothing to do with it, she said Foreign Police from Karnal, India.

The crowds, however, did not indicate a rejection of political polarization. At least two highly trained FP professionals have said they believe in Hindu nationalist propaganda, making unsubstantiated allegations against Khan. Political analysts told FP that PathaneHis success did not indicate a change of mood in a nation still in the grip of Modi and the BJP’s broader political agenda. It showed that Hindu nationalists still lack the ability to erase the allure of a Muslim celebrity, just as Indians would cheer on a Muslim cricketer, Bal said. This does not mean that the mood of the country has taken a certain direction.

Last week, the Indian press reported that Modi had called on his ministers to refrain from making unnecessary comments that overshadow the government’s development work. But that message came far too late to contain the crowd, said filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It was about controlling their own people. Things have gotten out of control now, Kashyapsaid. When you remain silent, you reinforce prejudice and you reinforce hatred. He now has so much power that he is a power unto himself. The crowd is out of control now.