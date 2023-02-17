Taco Bell lights up Hollywood





Taco Bell went to Hollywood with a power play. The fast-food chain introduced its Cantina concept to Los Angeles, opening a location on the iconic, lined with palm trees Hollywood Blvd. The urban-oriented Cantina format has a smaller footprint than a traditional Taco Bell, with a menu that includes alcoholic beverages. It also has updated digital features. [Read More: Taco Bell opens its first digital-only U.S. store in New York City] The new restaurant sits on a historic Hollywood property that was built in 1917 in the Churrigueresque style. Most notably, the building housed a bookstore in the 1930s which was the favorite haunt of movie stars of the time. The design combines old Hollywood architecture, including marquee-style signage, with cutting-edge digital features that simplify and modernize the customer experience. Customers can order from stand-up menu kiosks inside the restaurant. The five kiosks complement the traditional menu boards, allowing customers to take their orders in hand. Digital features optimize and redeploy the employee’s role in the restaurant experience, the company said. The Hollywood Cantina is Taco Bell’s first cantina in Los Angeles County and joins nearly 150 Taco Bell restaurants operating throughout the county. We are thrilled to be a part of LA history with the continued expansion of our Cantina concept,” said Mike Grams, President and Global COO, Taco Bell. “These flexible formats deliver iconic Taco Bell experiences to our fans. across America, made possible by strong partnerships with our franchisees and the best restaurant teams.” There are over 350 Taco Bell restaurants in the Southern California region. The company has set a goal of operating 10,000 restaurants and becoming a $20 billion brand within this decade. “Taco Bell Cantinas continue to embody the spirit of community, with our latest location in Hollywood providing an immersive and irresistible brand experience for our Los Angeles guests,” said Brian Cox, owner of C&R Restaurant Group, l one of Taco Bell’s franchisees. C&R Restaurant Group is a Taco Bell franchisee based in Costa Mesa, operating stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chainstoreage.com/taco-bell-lights-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos