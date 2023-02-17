Entertainment
‘Those Wicked Stepsisters’, coffee, cars and Mardi Gras
This weekend has a little for everyone, from theater to classic cars, a trip to New Orleans and a chance to give back to local animals.
Not to mention, there’s always a fair share of live entertainment on the weekends as well.
1. Watershed presents “Those Wicked Stepsisters”
Watershed Public Theater will launch its latest production, which is an original take on the classic ‘Cinderella’ story, but with a twist.
Written and directed by Watershed co-founder Beverly Mitchell, “Those Wicked Stepsisters” tells the story of what may have happened after Cinderella marries her Prince Charming.
“This coin ensures that everyone has a chance to be happy forever,” Mitchell said. Along the way, there’s fun and silliness to keep kids laughing and humorous dialogue to make adults smile.
Wondering what they’ll do next, the stepsisters are aided by bird fairies and a bit of magic, allowing each stepsister to eventually find their heart’s desire.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee at the Cherry Theater at Columbia State Community College, 1665 Hampshire Pike in the Waymon Hickman Building.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students and children, and can be purchased at www.WatershedPublicTheatre.org.
2. Columbia Cars and Coffee
Classic motorists and other car enthusiasts will gather again this Saturday for the popular Columbia Cars and Coffee.
Held every third Saturday at the corner of East 7th and Woodland streets, Cars and Coffee will run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cars and Coffee is a great way to show off your stylish driving or browse the many local collectors for a morning of socializing in the heart of what is commonly known as Motor Alley.
3. Mardi Gras in Spring Hill with Smiley Ricks
Take a trip to The Big Easy with one of his favorite sons as the Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, celebrates Mardi Gras with music, crafts and more.
Hosted by Chef Smiley Ricks, the Swingin’ in the Stacks: Live Mardi Gras Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. with a craft class based on New Orleans culture.
Then Ricks and his group The C-Town Specials will take the stage from 11 a.m.
To register for the children’s course, visit www.SpringHillTN.org.
4. Pet Cafe at Cabin Coffee
Animal lovers will have the opportunity to help out Maury County Animal Services while enjoying a great cup of coffee this weekend.
Cabin Coffee Co., 1909 Shady Brook St., will host “I Love Ya A Latte” from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
Guests are encouraged to bring a small dog or cat toy, which will be donated to Maury County Animal Services. Cash donations will also be accepted at the event.
RSVP for your cup of coffee online here or contact Cabin Coffee at (931) 223-5347 for more information.
5. Live Entertainment
Aaron Lessard will present a Vintage Friday Night jazz session at 616 N. Main St. starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
southern margin will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Damien Boggs will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
kernel soon will perform at Ember’s Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Aaron Sizemore’s band will perform at Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Scotty Morton Group will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
twisted jester will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
