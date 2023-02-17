Is Kartik Aaryan really the Shehzada of Bollywood? Trade experts step in

There is Euphoria around actor Kartik Aaryan, whether or not it releases a film. His stardom skyrocketed after the success of his latest big screen release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was the first mainstream commercial drama to achieve box office success in 2022. Now, with the release of Shehzada, also his first film as a producer, he returns as the boy next door. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Film pundits expect him to live up to the expectations of his fans and also the film industry with Shehzada.

“There are very few actors of his generation (Kartik) who are really considered bankable at the box office. He just happens to be one of them. So it’s important that Shehzada do some level of activity on its opening day as the industry needs more actors it can rely on and deliver box office numbers,” film distributor Akshaye Rathi said. burden of senior artists to generate revenue in the film industry, Rathi also thinks it’s important for Kartik to capitalize on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He said, “Kartik had a great head start after the pandemic. with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and it is important that he takes advantage of it.

Kartik Aaryan is often referred to as Bollywood’s rising star and is slowly and steadily entering the Bollywood A-list League. Even before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he delivered hits in films like Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Pyar Ka Punchnama 2. Film producer and business expert Girish Johar calls him the “new star on the horizon”. Ask him why and he’ll tell you: “He’s also made hits in the past. He did various stuff on OTT platforms (Freddy and Dhamaka). When no movie was shooting, luck was on his side. It has made sure that the most viewers watch it in theaters with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It is an affinity over a period of time when audiences start to like you on screen.

Since Kartik first became a producer with Shehzada, he would watch his box office performance closely. But Girish Johar thinks Shehzada’s success or failure will not affect the actor’s stardom. He is of the opinion: “If the film does well it will be another ace for him, if it does as average I don’t think that will take away his stardom. Its detractors might say that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked because audiences were craving entertainment, which is why they went in hordes. But, at the end of the day, he also has a huge fan following. He attracts a lot of people and he is a youth star. If it’s not that movie, then maybe his next movie will work, he’s on his way. Ups and downs are part of it. What you need is a celebrity who can draw audiences to you and into movie theaters, which Kartik Aaryan surely has. He just has to learn from each film and do various things.

Girish Johar pegged Shehzada’s opening day collection in the range of Rs 7-8 crore. But, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​thinks the creators of Shehzada “made a mistake in moving the release date. They could have taken advantage of Valentine’s Day. Earlier, Shehzada was supposed to hit theaters on the 10th February. But due to the hype surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, they moved the release of the movie a week. Now it’s clashing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Johar is also “curious” as to why the makers of Shehzada moved the film’s release to a February 10 solo release. He says, “As a producer or someone related to the film, you are looking for a solo window. Ant-Man (and The Wasp: Quantumania) has a huge buzz around the world. It’s a Marvel movie, and they’re opening their fifth phase with this movie. Marvel fans in India are raving about it and I was surprised when the movie was moved.

He also points out that the target audience for Shehzada and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is similar. “Shehzada is a young and energetic film. Ant-Man’s target audience is also very urban youth. Shehzada is larger in terms of bigger audiences and family audiences, but still you can’t just close your eyes and wish Ant-Man wasn’t there,” shares Girish Johar. He predicts that the film will open with a collection of around Rs 13-15 crore.

As of this writing, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s advance booking is much stronger than Shehzada. The country’s three main cinema chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, sold 57,277 tickets for Paul Rudds’ film against 7,295 tickets for Shehzada through Wednesday morning, Taran Adarsh ​​shared on Twitter. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi is confident that the Marvel movie will do well in the first three days of release. He says, “Regardless of how the movie is, at least for the first three days the Marvel movie will definitely do some business, add to that Ant-Man is in 3D, which Marvel does brilliantly. It’s an added incentive for people to see it in theaters versus at home.

All told, film trade pundits also hope that Shehzada and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will coexist in theaters with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, whose success is nothing new. “In Week 4 of Pathaan, Shezada and Ant-Man will co-exist fabulously. They’ll get the screens to their liking,” Rathi assures. But that doesn’t mean Pathaan’s golden run in theaters is over. that he has exhausted his business, Pathaan will always work in the mass circuits”, explains Taran Adarsh.

Pathaan has already earned Rs 498.85 cr (all languages) in India. His global collection has already crossed the Rs 950 crore mark and is heading towards the coveted Rs 1000 cr.