Supreme is moving its LA boutique to the big new West Hollywood outpost – Footwear News





Supreme is on the move in Los Angeles. The white-hot streetwear brand confirmed to FN on Thursday that it has officially moved its Fairfax Ave. in West Hollywood, moving into the former location of Tower Records. Located at 8801 Sunset Blvd., the 8,500 square foot store will feature the brand’s first fully floating skate bowl designed by Steven Badgett’s Simparch, as well as art installations by new and longtime collaborators Mark Gonzales, Nate Lowman, Josh Smith, Fuck This Life and the Neck. At nearly twice the size of the Fairfax Ave. store, Supreme’s new location will be just blocks from fellow retail hotspots Fred Segal, Kith and H. Lorenzo — leaving behind its former streetwear neighbors. Related

Inside the new Supreme store in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme Supreme first revealed it would open a store in the West Hollywood space in early 2022, but didn’t say when it would open, or whether the new location would serve as a second Los Angeles outpost or a replacement of its Fairfax Ave. Fast forward to earlier this week, consumers got a glimpse of what was to come after Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory teased the opening on Instagram, sharing a video of a Supreme-branded helicopter. hovering over the Hollywood sign with the simple caption, “LA…”

Inside the new Supreme store in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme Supreme first opened its location on Fairfax Ave. in 2004, helping to make the street the city’s streetwear line which now includes stores such as The Hundreds, Flight Club, Diamond Supply Co., Huf and Brain Dead Studios, among others. With fans often camping out overnight along the sidewalks waiting for new releases, the area is also a magnet for celebrity brands and launches. Founded by James Jebbia in 1994, Supreme was acquired by VF Corp. for $2.1 billion at the end of 2020 and claimed the company would take a hands-off approach with the brand. But the multibillion-dollar company, which also owns brands like The North Face, Timberland, Vans and Dickies, intends to boost the streetwear label’s revenue, which last year totaled $561 million. dollars. This new store joins Supreme’s other stores in New York, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Shibuya, Osaka, Fukuoka, Harajuku, Daikanyama and Nagoya.

Inside the new Supreme store in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The exterior of the new Supreme store in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

