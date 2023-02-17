Ice-T cements her place as Hollywood royalty with a star on the Walk of Fame

In her lifetime, Tracy Marrow has been everything from a dancer and DJ to a thief and weed dealer. Yet, from the minute Marrow became Ice-T, his fame grew and grew.

In the beginning, being Ice-T meant becoming the most incendiary voice in hip-hop, a sinister avatar of reality rap labeled by the press as “gangster” (along with his thrash metal band, Body Count). Equally famous was Ice-T’s stint as an actor with attitude in such films as ‘New Jack City’ and – since 2000 – for TV producer Dick Wolf’s crime drama ‘Law & Order: Special Victims’. Unit” as NYPD Detective Odafin Tutuola.

Ice-T brings credibility to everything it does, including ads. He beams with pride as he discusses his past as a hood and how his raw spirit remains. Even seeing Ice-T doing a spin cycle, promoting Cheerios and heart health is hardcore. And it all starts with hip-hop. Although his current state of musicality is – in his words, “goofy” – Ice-T is the soul of rap’s raw power. To wit: His appearance at the Feb. 5 Grammy Awards in a star-studded tribute to hip-hop in honor of the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Speaking by phone from New Jersey (with his wife Coco and their dog, Lexus, in the background), Ice-T recalled playing hip-hop, his fame and getting his flowers at the February 17 star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk. of glory.

If someone had told you when you started out that you would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, what would you have said?

I would have told you it was impossible. When I started making records, I didn’t come into the music business thinking I was going to be a star. I was just looking if I could get a fanbase. I didn’t want to be the best rapper. I just wanted to be mentioned among the greats: LL Cool J, Run-DMC. Getting a “star” was out of reach.

Your name is synonymous with “West Coast rap,” but you’re from the East Coast and didn’t come to California until after your parents died. Has art changed your life in California?

Yeah, I went to Crenshaw High. That’s how I discovered gang culture in Los Angeles. I was also introduced to dancers because I was in gymnastics. There was a dance, “locking”, made famous by the Lockers. Shabba Doo was a locker, just like Toni Basil. I had a dance group called the West Coast Locksmiths, with whom I won a talent show in high school impersonating the Lockers. It was my first time dealing with fame, feeling the excitement of being a celebrity.

When did making music become your game?

In high school, I read books by Iceberg Slim and Donald Goines, street novels based on scam, pimping and gangsterism, written in the lingo of life. Rapping only started after I got my girlfriend pregnant, tried to do something legit, and joined the military. That’s when hip-hop came out. All the New York Army guys brought tapes, and I was mesmerized. I was already making rhymes for gangbangers while I was dancing. I found that if you don’t want to deal with gangbangers, entertain them. My intention was to come back from the army, to be a DJ and to organize parties. I bought gear, I met promoters like Uncle Jam’s Army in Los Angeles. It was a good scramble. But I got more attention at parties when I was rapping. It was easier than carrying around speakers.

Your first single, 1983’s “The Coldest Rap”, was by no means hardcore. A year later, your writing became politicized with “Killers”, then harder with “6 in the Mornin’”. What was your goal beyond reporting what you saw around you, “gangster rap” or whatever?

“Coldest Rap” was the gamer thing. Hip-hop swagger. “Islands off the coast of France? I’m in the hood. What did I know of France? But all the rappers said they had a mansion and a yacht. When I wrote “Killers” it was the era of “It’s Like That” by Run-DMC. I rapped on “Killers” as two people, back and forth. Gangster rap? I heard “PSK” by Schoolly D in a club in Santa Monica. What was so stupid was that he wasn’t screaming. At that time, all the rappers were screaming. Not School. Who was that motherfucker fly? Then I realized that Schoolly was representing Parkside Killers, and that validated the idea of ​​talking about THIS shit, someone representing a GANG. It was the inspiration for “6 in the Mornin’.” I even used Schoolly’s cadence. I took you on a south-central adventure, writing what I called “faction” – factual events put into fictional stories. Everything about “6 in the Mornin'” happened. It just might not have happened to me. It was “faction,” reality rap, depending on which reality you were talking about. It wasn’t named “gangster” until [Ice] Cube did “Straight Outta Compton” and called NWA a gang. The press ran with it. Then I called myself the “original gangster”. As much as the press is watching us, we are watching you.

You recorded four hip-hop albums – ‘Rhyme Pays’, ‘Power’, ‘The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech… Just Watch What You Say’ and ‘OG Original Gangster’ – then moved on to thrash metal with Body Count.

Ernie C was a guitar virtuoso who went to Crenshaw, used to throw parties where he played Peter Frampton and sparked homemade flash pots. Beatmaster V played drums and, like Ernie, wanted to be in the studio with me. They were my closest friends, but I didn’t know how to integrate them into hip-hop. During my tour with Public Enemy, I saw white kids making fun of fast rapping. If it was, how about I rock these motherfuckers? But if we had to, it had to be a cross between Suicidal Tendencies and Slayer.

The first time people saw Body Count was during the first Lollapalooza in 1991, right?

Ernie was friends with Perry Farrell who wanted me to be in Jane’s Addiction video for “The Gift”. Perry was doing this gig and wanted to book Ice-T. I had a one hour slot, so I shared the set, presented Body Count and kicked ass. I told the audience that we were about to show them that rock and roll had nothing to do with color, it was a state of mind. Body Count is Ice-T on metal. Same attitude. The vocal delivery was not intended for rap, but rather for pure metal. Listen to Slayer. tommy [Araya]do not sing.

You continued with Body Count, even earning a Grammy nomination for 2020’s song “Bum-Rush” for metal performance. But you stopped making solo Ice-T albums in 2006. Why?

Hip-hop has changed. The music drove me crazy. The kids started looking weird. It all turned into something I wasn’t comfortable with. There was a time when I was selling tons of records, then it cooled off. I felt a certain way. Then I realized that Public Enemy, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane and Wu-Tang Clan weren’t selling records either. There has been a paradigm shift. These kids have gotten softer, and that’s not something I can give away to the public. The first word in hip-hop is “hip”, so how something stays hip for more than 10 years is difficult. … Plus, I still do my “Ice-T: Art of Rap” shows, which is my hip-hop heritage. Think of it like seeing Frank Sinatra. You want to hear the classics.

In 1991, Body Count courted controversy with “Cop Killer,” which you said was written in character about revenge against the police. How do you see the duality of “Cop Killer” and “SVU”, especially in the era of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd and Tire Nichols?

I play in both. I have never killed a cop. In “Cop Killer”, I play a man who was angry with the police, who snapped and chased them because of political brutality. It is action. Where the media glossed over it was when they said it was really Ice-T saying go kill the police. I did not do this. The same goes for “SVU”. I’m not a cop. I’m the furthest thing from a cop. As for the dilemma with the police now – yes, it is difficult.

People said our TV shows were police propaganda, making the police look good. I understand this argument. The cop that I am on our show is an SVU detective. If I had to be a policeman in real life, it would be this kind of cop because there is no gray area. You prosecute rapists and pedophiles. It’s hard to be a bad cop in this unit. On the B side, if you only play bad guys all the time, what do you offer? You’re a celebrity, but you’re pushing the line of being a drug dealer or a killer. In acting, someone has to play the slave owner, play those weird people in the world. When I got the job at SVU, Dick Wolf said to me, “Ice, you don’t like cops, do you? I told him that during my criminal past, I didn’t hate the cops, they were my adversaries. [He asked,] “But you admit we need it, don’t you?” I said, “Yeah.” So Wolf told me to play the cop we need. And if I play the cop we need, I won’t have a problem with that – my cop is far from the cop the cop killer wants to kill.

Considering your effect on the culture, you were at the peak of your reign as a rapper when you started performing. What did you hope to accomplish?

I took advantage of an opportunity that presented itself to me. I never wanted to play. I was ready to refuse because they wanted me to play a cop, at the same time I released an album called “OG”. Are you kidding me? Play a cop? But my friends were like, “Motherfucker, if you refuse, you really suck.” So I did. I didn’t know I was going to succeed. Acting wasn’t something I wanted to do, but now I realized it was something I was meant to do. Like I had a commercial for Tide. I didn’t want a fucking Tide ad. Oh, it’s Coldwater Tide and I’ll be with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin? Word. The Honey Nut Cheerios commercial that I pulled out now? They attacked me. I didn’t ask to be on a box of Cheerios. But they told me Ice-T is healthy, vibrant, still around and cool – people love me. Here is who I am.

