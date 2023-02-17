Actor Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia





Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, relatives say the actor’s illness has progressed. In a statement on Thursday, relatives of the 67-year-old actor said Willis had a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, also known as frontotemporal degeneration. Even if it’s painful. It is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis, the statement said. Frontotemporal degeneration is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can affect anyone. Last March, Willis’ family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The disease results in a loss of the ability to understand or express oneself through speech. In Thursday’s letter, they said communication problems were just a symptom of frontotemporal dementia. The Frontotemporal Degeneration Association, a disease organization, describes the disease as a group of neurological disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, the ability to communicate, and movement. Aphasia can be one of its symptoms. The association describes frontotemporal degeneration as an inevitable decline in functioning and notes that you have a life expectancy of seven to 13 years after symptoms appear. There is currently no treatment for the disease. A reality which, we hope, can change in the years to come, underlines the press release. As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that all media attention will be focused on bringing to light this disease that needs more awareness and research. The statement was posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website and is signed by Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their five daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn . Over a career spanning four decades, Willis’ films have grossed over $5 billion at the worldwide box office. He is popular for films like Die Hard (Hard to kill) The Sixth Sense (Sixth sense), in recent years he had made thrillers for television. Bruce always found joy in life and always helped everyone he knew to do the same, his family said Thursday. It was very special to see this sense of care given to him and all of us. We are so touched by the love you all have shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as fully as possible.

