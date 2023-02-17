Taco Bell Cantina hit Hollywood with booze on the menu





Image courtesy of Taco Bell Let’s be honest, you’re probably no stranger to Taco Bell. We’ve all indulged in it on those drunken late nights and nothing compares to a few supreme crispy tacos after a few drinks. But now Taco Bell offers the The best of both worlds with their most recent canteen! Taco Bell Canteen has taken root in different parts of the United States, and now Hollywood is finally starting to make it the first canteen in Los Angeles County. Cantinas share similar menus to regular Taco Bell restaurants EXCEPT they serve beer, wine, sangria and alcohol-infused gels. Now you can sip that Baja Blast with an extra kick. Also, no need to worry about a long queue. The Hollywood Cantina offers stand-up menu kiosks inside the restaurant, allowing customers to take control of the order, with a golden age atmosphere.

They are really making their mark by joining other legends on the Walk Of Fame like Musso & Frank Grill and the TCL Chinese Theatre, and have found their home in a historic hollywood building it was built in 1917! “Taco Bell Cantinas continues to embody the spirit of community, with our latest location in Hollywood providing an immersive and irresistible brand experience for our Los Angeles customers,” said Brian Cox, owner of C&R Restaurant Group, the one of the Taco Bell franchisees in a press. release. “We continue to push boundaries and innovate for communities hungry for elevated dining experiences at the quick-service restaurants they love, and our new Hollywood Cantina is poised to be a customer favorite. “ Location: 6741 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, California

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://secretlosangeles.com/taco-bell-cantina-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos