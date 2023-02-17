Entertainment
Generative AI search engine startup You.com adds multimodal chat
Hello and welcome to Hump Day! We have a ton of amazing stories for you.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Is there room for another search engine?: You.com seems to think so. Ron writes that the company aims to give Google and Microsoft a run for its money with its multimodal chat search that goes beyond text to answer a question more precisely. For example, if you ask a question about a stock price, it will actually show you a stock chart rather than just a text answer.
-
A Tesla in every aisle: The Biden administration has another ally to help build electric vehicle chargers across the United States: Kirsten reports that Tesla has agreed to double its supercharging network and open it up to all electric vehicles. Yes, we’ve heard this before, but hopefully now you’ll see it.
-
Anything to move the needle: Kyle writes that it might seem odd for a developer-focused company to get a lot of upfront capital in this economy; However, one company’s difficult environment is another’s boon. Passwordless authentication startup Descope secured $53 million in a seed round amid what company co-founder and CEO Slavik Markovich said companies were changing their security strategies. software development to free up their development teams for other opportunities.
Startups and VCs
According to former employees of HR startup Free Agency, CEO Sherveen Mashayekhis leadership style is holding the startup back because he seems more concerned with demanding loyalty and controlling his employees than starting a business, Beca reports. The New York-based startup was launched in 2019 with the innovative idea of bringing the talent agency model popular in Hollywood and sports to other professions.
Although there are many dating apps in the market, there aren’t many apps that aim to keep the spark going after you start a relationship. Aisha writes about Flamme, who wants to change that by changing their name (from Sparks) and adds a new AI tool.
And we have five more for you:
On the way to Series B, strategy is more important than metrics
Picture credits: miguelangelortega (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
If all goes well, the funds raised in a Series A will last long enough to generate regular income. But all is not well.
SaaS founders are under pressure to maintain growth and achieve profitability while preserving the runway, but those goals are not diametrically opposed, according to Blossom Capital’s Ophelia Brown and Imran Ghory.
“Forget planning your business based on the parameters of the last decade,” they write. “We live in a new world order.” In this article, they address three questions that every software startup faces:
-
How much should we grow this year?
-
How do we plan our expenses?
-
How should we think about preserving leads and capital?
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Sprinklr, customer experience firm, cuts more of its global workforce this time 4% with a company spokesperson confirming that this was a strategic business decision affecting employees in certain targeted regions, segments and support functions, Jagmeet writing.
In the meantime, Adobes offered to acquire Figma for $20 billion continues to attract fans. The European Commission will examine the agreement, of which Paul more appropriately uses the term assess to ensure that it does not suppress competition in any of its markets.
And we have five more for you:
-
There are only bread crumbs here: Aria look at Post-SPAC intuitive machines filing and reports that Lunar Technology completed the merger with less money than it initially thought thanks to shareholders.
-
mike likes this: Roblox Stock Jumps 25% after announcing strong fourth quarter results, proving that kids love the metaverse, but not this metaverse, Sarah writing.
-
Don’t make me quit the app: Google has some new features to improve in-app navigation on Android, including auto-saving of passwords and other details without leaving the app, Ivan reports.
-
Shop till you drop: Instacart has new features for its customers, including more ways to earn money and have a more flexible schedule, Aisha writing.
-
Take out the jigsaw: In order to reduce costs while managing militant pressures, Salesforce unveils tough new policies for engineers and salespeople. Ron see you.
