Jennifer Coolidge has a theory about her status in Hollywood





Jennifer Coolidge Has A Theory About What Fueled Her New Hollywood Status Among Her recent career revival. The White Lotus star recounted People in an article published on Wednesday, she thinks people are drawn to her underdog story. I think people liked that I was the underdog, she said. I’ve played a lot of weird women and people have been amused by the comedies I’ve done. Then Mike White put me in The White Lotus and it was drama and comedy at the same time, I never really got that. Many Coolidge fans celebrated the recognition she has received in recent years after more than 20 years in the industry. The beloved actress won her first Emmy for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus at the 2022 Emmys in September. She also won a Golden Globe for the role last month. During her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Coolidge thanked White Lotus creator Mike White for casting her on the critically acclaimed series and for giving her hope and a fresh start. Coolidge has spoken several times about the recent revival of her acting career. Last year, the actor told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she thanked him and Ariana Grande for helping her through a career dead zone. Grande had made a memorable impression of Coolidge during an appearance during the late night talk show in 2018. Coolidge told Fallon that the ball started after that impression. The actor explained that she connected with Grande on social media after the episode aired, and that exchange led to her appearing in the singer’s music video for her 2019 hit song, Thanks, then. Coolidge told Grande in a December interview done for Weekly entertainment that the singer was in some way the instigator of her recent professional success. I think if you hadn’t put me in Thank You, Next, and done that impersonation, I don’t think I’d be where I am, she told Grande. Speaking more about her recent stardom boom, Coolidge told the People in Wednesdays article that she thinks the current awards season has made her more recognizable to fans when out in public. I don’t know if they just played clips of me so many times on the internet or on Instagram, but no matter what disguise I wear, I can wear a frog costume with a helmet and people know me, says- She.

