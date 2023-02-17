‘Aspiration Cinema’: The romantic filmmakers who redefined Bollywood’s quintessential genre

Tara Subramaniam, CNN

A woman in a puffy white dress walks through a bright green and yellow field, her long hair flowing behind her as she reunites with the man she loves in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, one of India’s most most successful of all time.

It’s a scene that’s been played over and over again in theaters around India. In fact, nearly three decades after its release, the film known as “DDLJ” is India’s longest-running film. It is still showing at the Maratha Mandir Theater in Mumbai, which screened the film daily from 1995 to 2020, when Covid-19 forced the theater to temporarily close.

“DDLJ” was produced by the late Yash Chopra, a man often referred to as Bollywood’s “father of romance”. It also marked the directorial debut of his son Aditya Chopra. Together they were responsible for some of Bollywood’s best-known romance films, with chart-topping songs and striking visuals that redefined the tropes of contemporary Indian cinema.

A new Netflix docu-series, “The Romanticsexplores the influence of the Chopras on the world’s most prolific film industry and its quintessential genre. Created in collaboration with their studio, Yash Raj Films (YRF), the four-part series includes a rare on-camera interview with Aditya that traces the history of Hindi cinema through YRF’s beloved Bollywood classics.

“The cinema that Yashji has given us is a cinema of aspiration, a cinema of hope,” Indian film critic and Mumbai Film Festival director Anupama Chopra (no relation) says in one episode. “It’s cinema that kind of makes you feel like you can dream.”

Indian-American docuseries director Smriti Mundhra said she chose to focus on the Chopras because their films helped shape Bollywood’s current image.

“I’ve wanted to do something about the history and impact of Hindi cinema for a long time,” she told CNN in a phone interview. “And when I thought about what lens to look at this very broad topic (through), the first thing that came to mind was Yash Chopra as a filmmaker and his career and his impact and his legacy.”

“The archetypal image of Bollywood or Hindi cinema that the world really has came from Yash Chopra,” she added, describing many of his films as “far ahead of their time.”

Take “DDLJ,” which tells the story of Simran and Raj, both of Indian descent but born in London, who meet while traveling through Europe with their respective friends. Typically, Bollywood romances focused on Indians in India, but “DDLJ” broke the mold by telling the love story of two overseas Indians and merging Western and Indian cultures.

The film also changed the values ​​that traditionally drive Indian love stories. Back then, for example, if the main characters’ families didn’t approve of a romance, the couple would often run away together. But in “DDLJ,” the male protagonist refuses to be with the woman he loves without his family’s blessing (although some critics of the film found this message regressive).

In the film’s final scene, Simran is seen pleading with her father to let her be with Raj, who has just boarded a train. At the last moment, Simran’s father lets go of his grip on her arm, telling her to go live her life, and she runs to catch up with Raj who pulls her onto the moving train. It’s as dramatic as it is iconic.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said in “The Romantics” that this narrative decision “opened up the film not only to young people but also to families”, adding that it “started a new era”.

In “The Romantics”, the Bollywood megastar Ranbir Kapoorwho was 13 when the film was released, describes “DDLJ” as “the defining film of our generation”, adding that it “influenced the way I dressed…the way I talked to a girl ( and) the way I was with my parents everything.

A “bridge” to Indian cinema

The series also highlights instances where the Chopras’ romances have defied industry expectations. Women, according to Mundhra, were presented in a more “progressive” light with more nuanced characters and plots. For example, Bhumi Pednekar, who played the lead role in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” said in the docuseries that her casting as an “overweight heroine” was “unheard of in India.” She added that although her body shape was not typical of the average Bollywood female lead, her character was written to be “very confident”, just like “every other YRF heroine”.

While the Chopras built the foundation of their film empire on romance, they also produced a host of action blockbusters that continue to dominate the Hindi film industry more than a decade after the death of Yash, of “Dhoom to “Pathaan,” which is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. But with “The Romantics,” Mundhra not only aims to show the breadth of the studio’s output, but also the depth of the Hindi film industry. in its entirety.

The director told CNN that she hopes the series will resonate with Bollywood enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Audiences already familiar with the titles featured in “The Romantics” can, she said, “learn something about the making and background of the films they grew up with.” For those new to the genre, the series aims to show that “these aren’t just song-and-dance formula movies.”

“It’s not just spin-offs from Hollywood movies,” she added. “There is a robust cinematic language and a robust auteur culture in Bollywood and Hindi films. Hopefully the takeaways are obvious.

Mundhra, who also created Netflix’s hit reality show ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and directed two episodes of Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’, is no stranger to producing content that simultaneously attracts Indians and the Diaspora.

“I think every non-Indian person should be able to find a foothold in Indian cinema,” she continued. “As long as I can help provide that bridge, I don’t see why something like (‘The Romantics’) couldn’t work for both audiences. He does not need to betray one to seduce the other.

