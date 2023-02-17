What is frontotemporal dementia? The disease that afflicts actor Bruce Willis is incurable

On Wednesday, actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative brain disease that currently has no cure.

Calling the diagnosis a cruel illness, Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn posted their statement on the Assn website. for Frontotemporal Degeneration, an advocacy group for patients and their families.

We know in our hearts that if he could today, he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who also struggle with this debilitating disease, they wrote.

An estimated 50,000 people in the United States live with frontotemporal dementiasaid Dr. William Seeleyneurologist at UC San Francisco who in 2011 received a MacArthur Foundation Genius Fellowship for his work on the condition which he described as a complex and heterogeneous disease that is difficult to diagnose.

What is frontotemporal dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia is a progressive brain disease that affects the frontal and anterior temporal lobes of the brain. It is the most common form of dementia in people diagnosed before the age of 60.

The condition first asserts itself in two ways depending on the specific part of the brain in which the disease begins: with major changes in the person’s behavior or in their ability to speak.

Just over half of patients are diagnosed with behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia. Because the disease destroys cells in key parts of the brain that coordinate social functioning, patients may suddenly and unusually become uninhibited, saying and doing things that seem inappropriate or impulsive to those around them.

They often seem apathetic or uninterested in activities, said Dr AS Mario F. Mendez, neurologist and director of the behavioral neurology program at UCLA. More painfully for their loved ones, they can also seem detached and indifferent to the feelings of those around them.

The rest of FTD patients fall into the subcategory of primary progressive aphasia, a general term for language problems that get progressively worse.

This version of FTD also has two main types. In the nonfluid variablepeople may have trouble forming sentences that make grammatical sense or producing words at all.

Those with the semantic variant are often still able to speak fluently but lose the ability to understand words.

The Willis family has not released details of his frontotemporal diagnosis. They shared his aphasia diagnosis last year when announcing his retirement from acting. Many who worked with Willis in the later films he made before going public with his aphasia diagnosis noted changes in the actors’ language and memory.

Someone was giving him a line and he didn’t understand what it meant, a member of the White Elephant film crew told The Times.

What causes frontotemporal dementia?

The answer is the same as for other types of dementia: we don’t really know.

For the typical patient, we really don’t have great ways to predict who’s at risk or understand why they got the disease, Seeley said.

The disease itself is the result of rogue proteins clumping together in the brain, but what triggers this protein formation is unclear.

Genetics play a role. About 40% of FTD cases are familial, meaning there is a history of dementia in the patient’s family, according to the Assn. for frontotemporal degeneration.

Most people who are diagnosed with the disease have no family history of dementia. At the same time, having a parent or other biological family member with FTD is by no means a guarantee that you will develop the disease.

How is frontotemporal dementia different from Alzheimer’s disease?

Dementia is a general term covering many types of brain impairment. The most common and well-known type is Alzheimer’s disease, which typically begins in the hippocampus, a part of the brain essential for memory formation. This is why forgetfulness is the first and most characteristic symptom of the conditions.

The disease then generally progresses through the brain in a predictable pattern, triggering new symptoms as it atrophies tissue in different regions. From the hippocampus it passes to the amygdala, causing feelings of fear and anxiety; to the parietal lobes, disturbing physical sensation and spatial awareness; and finally to the frontal lobes, which handle memory retrieval, problem solving, sensory processing, and communication.

But for people with frontotemporal dementia, the damage starts there first. While personality changes, loss of inhibitions, and difficulty remembering and maintaining relationships occur in the later stages of Alzheimer’s disease, people with FTD must confront these deeply challenging symptoms much earlier. during the disease.

Whether it’s a behavioral or linguistic form of the disease, it takes away aspects of personality that are really at the heart of who we are. And so it’s so hard on patients and families, Seeley said.

What is the prognosis and treatment?

The number of years people can live with frontotemporal dementia varies greatly from patient to patient, Mendez said.

The Assn. for frontotemporal degeneration says that once symptoms become apparent, the average life expectancy for patients is between seven and 13 years old.

Certain medications can help relieve some of the symptoms of the disease. But at the moment, no treatment can stop or reverse the disease itself.

Unfortunately, Mendez said, a central aspect of neurodegeneration is that it is insidiously progressive. And eventually it causes death, as many of these diseases do.