Bruce Willis’ Family Announces Actor Has Been Diagnosed With FTD





Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the actors’ family said in a statement released today. Bruce has always believed in using your voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately, the family said. We know in our hearts that if he could today, he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who also struggle with this debilitating disease and how it affects so many people and their families. The statement is signed by Williss’ wife, Emma, ​​and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn, as well as his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the three daughters he shares with her: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. In March 2022, Willis announced his retirement from acting due to a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that affects his ability to speak and understand language. However, his symptoms have since progressed and are no longer limited to communication issues, leading to his recent diagnosis of FTD. Also known as frontotemporal degeneration, FTD represents a group of brain disorders caused by the degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain. Often a range of new symptoms appear as the disease progresses. There are currently no disease-modifying treatments for FTD; there is no cure and no way to prevent its occurrence. The average life expectancy is 7 to 13 years after the onset of symptoms. Willis, 67, is one of the most beloved and well-known actors of all time, and his on-screen contributions have changed so many lives. Ours is just a family with a loved one who suffers from FTD, and we encourage others who are dealing with it to seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD, the family writes. And for those of you who have been fortunate enough not to have personal experience with FTD, we hope you will take the time to learn more and support AFTD’s mission in any way you can. In AFTD, all families dealing with FTD can find a wealth of medically accurate information, helpful resources to navigate the FTD journey, and support from a community that understands this disease. The AFTD extends its sympathy to the Willis family as they share this important news.

