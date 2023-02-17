‘Titanic’ marked the end of a very specific type of Hollywood blockbuster

looking over the list of the highest-grossing films in history at the world box office, Titanic certainly stands out as something unique compared to the other films dominating the top 10 of this ranking. Of course, Titanic was a super expensive movie full of groundbreaking visual effects based on extremely well-known material that everyone, young and old, was familiar with like so many other box office titans. But the very lack of action sequences and the sole focus on romance makes Titanic something incredibly distinctive compared to Avengers: Endgame And Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Titanic becomes more and more notable in its box office achievements over the years and more and more legacy sequels begin to cross the $2 billion threshold at the box office.

Titanic was built on a long tradition of epic Hollywood romance movies, but in the context of the story, it turned out to be something of a last hurray. of the titanic The uniqueness among the highest-grossing movies of all time isn’t so special when you remember that this film predated the demise of the high-priced romantic drama.





‘Titanic’ continues the tradition of expensive romantic epics

The romantic epic was once a staple of Hollywood cinema, with one of the most popular films of the 1930s, carried away by the wind, proving so enduringly influential that it confirmed that the romantic epic would largely dominate American cinema for decades to come. Titles like Doctor Zhivago reinstated that the standards of this genre included a large budget, an expansive scope, and a tender romance that often had to end in tragedy. Due to the cost of making them, studios couldn’t make weekly romantic epics like they could with westerns or the sci-fi B-movie genre dominating drive-in theaters. Still, romantic epics were a reliable way to inject emotions as expansive as the CinemaScope aspect ratio into a bold movie.

The genre died out after the 1960s, mostly because studios turned to smaller-scale fare meant to combat more sinister human emotions or, in the late 1970s, started using the scope epics about action blockbusters inspired by star wars And Jaws. Costly debacles like The Gate of Paradise also caused studios to put the brakes on costly efforts that couldn’t be accompanied by a lucrative toy deal. However, the 1990s, even before Titanic showed up, delivered a handful of romantic epics, including the Best Picture Oscar The English Patient. Titanic, with its then-record price tag of $200 million, was the movie that really brought the romantic epic back to life as something that could dominate culture. Just like with carried away by the wind decades earlier, a romantic epic captured the hearts and minds of moviegoers everywhere.

As Titanic followed decades of tradition concerning the romantic epic, the massive success of this james cameron the directorial effort inspired a wave of other entries in this genre. It’s here that of the titanic presence as the announcement of the end of a type of Hollywood blockbuster comes into play, however. While Titanic gave the romantic epic an additional burst of life, this burst cannot last forever.

What happened to the romantic epic after “Titanic”?

In the years that followed Titanic, Hollywood, like when any movie brings in a pretty penny at the box office, was desperate to replicate that success. A wave of romantic epics has begun to creep into theaters, with Michael BayIt is wearing pearls being the most obvious example of a Titanic knock-off (since it was also a three-hour romantic epic based on a quintessentially American tragedy). Additional romantic epics that, at the very least, have been made financially more palatable to studio execs as a result of of the titanic success included cold mountain And The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. None of these movies were as lucrative as Titanic, but many of them have found respectable grosses. The three aforementioned romantic epics, for example, managed to smash $95 million domestically.

Still, Hollywood quickly discovered that a problem with the romantic epic was in its name; to make a film worthy of being called an “epic”, you had to spend a lot of money. Titanic had cost $200 million just to make, after all. These projects cost so much to make and barely broke even at the global box office. Unless you become a unique box office phenom like Titanictitles like cold mountain weren’t going to generate a lot of merchandise and other ancillary revenue streams to offset those gigantic costs. Soon the luster of the romantic epic faded and Hollywood began to realize that the costs here often weren’t worth it.

Romance Movies Were Much Riskier Than Action Vehicles Or Superheroes

It didn’t help that the 2000s saw Hollywood begin to transform into its current form, with an emphasis on blockbusters based on pre-existing source material. This type of film has always had a soft spot in the hearts of executives, with of the titanic success in the late 1990s being a respite from a deluge of Batman And lethal weapon suites. However, Hollywood’s affection for these films became even more pronounced in the late 2000s, as the economic collapse of 2008 devastated the global landscape. There were now even more risks associated with spending so much on such an expensive project as a romantic epic. If studios were going to spend $200 million now, they wanted to try and replicate the next one. Black Knightnot the next Titanic.

This shift in priorities has also allowed Hollywood to begin moving away from purely romance-focused films, such as romantic comedies or low-key romantic dramas. Movies that focused only on people kissing or getting caught up in forbidden relationships weren’t suddenly disappearing from all theaters (the fifty shades the trilogy would arrive in the 2010s, after all), but by the time the 2010s rolled around, they would be much less prominent in the theatrical movie landscape. Action pictures and animated family films were more important than ever to reach global audiences, romantic feature films were simply not seen as being as likely to resonate across the globe. With less interest in pursuing a film emphasizing romantic storylines, the odds of making the next Titanic diminished and diminished.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Will we see epics like “Titanic” in the future?

“Bandages do not repair bullet holes”, said the ancient philosopher Taylor Swift, and likewise, even a major modern romantic epic hit wouldn’t suddenly bring this genre back to the top of the cinematic landscape. With each passing year, of the titanic the huge box office hit is getting more and more incredible to ponder. Even with the spectacle offered by this feature (it was a directorial effort by James Cameron, after all), it’s just remarkable to imagine people turning up in droves for a movie that’s about romance and romance. love that lasts even after death. It’s so far removed from all the elements that dominate the greatest films of the modern world (there was certainly no such romance in the box office juggernauts of 2022 Top Gun: Maverick Or Avatar: The Way of the Water), it’s as if he came from another dimension.

The romantic epic has lasted long enough in Hollywood history that it’s unlikely to die completely. From time to time, certain filmmakers will force studio executives to spend exorbitant sums on a new take on this genre, perhaps dangling the prospect of Oscar glory over those executives’ heads. But the day and age of these types of blockbusters being a common feature of movie theaters is over. Even in the 2000s, when Titanic fakes began to invade the big screen, the romantic epic felt like an aberration, not a new normal rewriting all the rules. Titanic, in hindsight, gave the romantic epic a big start, with countless box office records shattered and a song that will play at weddings until the end of time. But no matter how lucrative it was, Titanic was yet another farewell to a successful style of cinema that no longer really exists.