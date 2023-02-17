Actor Bruce Willis’ condition has progressed to dementia, his family say





LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced on Thursday, nearly a year after the ‘Die Hard’ franchise star retired due to a aphasia which hampered his cognitive abilities. Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” his family said in a statement. A declaration posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. “Unfortunately, the communication issues are just one symptom of the disease Bruce is dealing with. While it’s painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” The statement, to which the family attached a photo of a smiling Willis at the beach, said there is currently no cure for the disease. The family said they hope Willis’ diagnosis at age 67 will put more focus on fighting FTD. “As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that all media attention can be focused on bringing a spotlight to this disease that requires much more awareness and research,” the statement read. Frontotemporal degeneration is caused by the progressive loss of nerve cells in the frontal lobes of the brain or its temporal lobes. Actor Bruce Willis attends the European premiere of ‘Glass’ in London, Britain January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Willis’ family believe if the retired actor could, he would use his voice to raise awareness about dementia and how to help others. Journalist Maria Shriver expressed her “gratitude for shedding light on this disease”, adding that “when people come forward, it helps us all”. The actors’ eldest daughter, actor Rumer Willis, also posted the announcement on Instagram and received support from others in the entertainment industry. I love you so much my friend. I send hugs to you and your beautiful family. Your pop is one hell of a legend, wrote Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul. Willis rose to fame in the 1980s comedy-drama television series ‘Moonlighting’ and appeared in approximately 100 films over his four-decade career, gaining acclaim for his roles in ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘The Sixth Sense’, and winning a Golden Globe Award and two Emmys. But Willis is perhaps best known for playing the tough New York cop who chased bad guys in all five “Die Hard” movies, released from 1988 to 2013. Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken and Marguerita Choy Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/actor-bruce-willis-diagnosed-with-dementia-2023-02-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos