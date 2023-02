Bollywood film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan conquers Australia

Indian film plot Pathane could have easily come from James Bond, Jason Bourne or Impossible mission series: a secret agent returns from exile to attack a terrorist organization that threatens to wreak havoc with a biological weapon. The high-energy action-thriller also has, just like many of these films, a ripped hero, chase scenes involving cars, motorcycles and jet-powered wingsuits, spectacularly implausible stunts, countless fight scenes, exotic locations across the globe and a femme fatale who, when not lounging by the pool in a bikini, happens to be a daredevil martial arts master and weapons expert. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Indian spy film Pathaan. Credit:Yash Raj Movies But being a Hindi language movie starring Bollywood idol Shah Rukh Khan, Pathane also has two song and dance numbers, a villain known only as Jim who says corny lines like give your mother India my last goodbye and is shown in cinemas with a gap after a cliffhanger. In three weeks, this unlikely box office contender has quietly taken more than much higher-profile Hollywood films The Fabelmans, Tar, Babylon, The whale And knock on the booth to become one of the biggest novelties of the year.

Loading Its success with $4.5 million at the local box office shows the growing impact of South Asian audiences in Australian cinemas and India’s growing sophistication in building Marvel and DC-style franchises with characters crossing over. shared universes. Managing director of distributor Mind Blowing Films, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, was surprised by the popularity Pathane been. I knew it would go well because it’s a big action movie from Yash Raj Studios and it’s directed by Siddharth Anand, so there was a lot of muscle behind it, she says. Then, of course, there was one of the world’s most beloved superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, who returned after four years.

