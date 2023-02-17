Bruce Willis’ Family Share Actor Diagnosed With Dementia





Estimated reading time: 2-3 minutes ATLANTA Bruce Willis’ family has announced that the actor has a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia. In a statement shared on Thursday, his family said that while the news “is painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” “Today there is no cure for the disease, a reality which we hope may change in the years to come. As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that the full attention of media will be able to focus on bringing this disease to light which requires much more awareness and research,” the statement read. Willis’ family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters, first revealed his diagnosis of aphasia in 2022. They said at the time that Willis suffered from an illness which was affecting his cognitive abilities and would take a break from acting. “Bruce has always believed in using your voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” reads the new statement from his family. “We know in our hearts that if he could today, he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who also struggle with this debilitating disease and how it affects so many people and their families. “ According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are typically associated with personality, behavior, and language.” Willis’ most recent acting credit is “Detective Knight: Independence,” which was released in January and is the third installment in the “Detective Knight” thriller series. He also has an action movie “Assassin” slated for release next month. Willis and Heming Willis share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn Willis. With Moore, he is the father of daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. Rumer Willis is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. “Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It’s meant the whole world has seen that sense of caring come back to him and to all of us.” , the statement added. “We have been so moved by the love you all have shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live a life as full as possible.” × Latest Entertainment Stories More stories that might interest you

