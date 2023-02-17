Bruce Willis Receives Outpouring of Hollywood Support After Diagnosing Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce Willis and his family received an outpouring of support Thursday after it was announced the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Sophia Bush, Selma Blair and Alyssa Milano all said they were sending their love to the family, and Bonnie Hunt wrote, “Abundant love for you my dear Demi, for Bruce, for all of you family so many ‘love,’ after Demi Moore, Willis’ ex-wife and mother of three of his five children, posted the statement on her Instagram.

Paris Hilton also said she sends her love to the family.

Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis also shared the statement, prompting Kimora Lee Simmons to write, “Sending you and your beautiful family to love Emma.”

Aaron Paul wrote on Bruce’s daughter’s Rumer Willis page, “I love you so much my friend! Hugs to you and your beautiful family. Your daddy is one hell of a legend.”

BRUCE WILLIS DIAGNOSED WITH FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA, FAMILY SAYS

Wilmer Valderrama said he was “sending you all my love”.

Maria Shriver tweeted: “My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family and my gratitude for bringing this disease to light. When people come forward it helps us all. When people are diagnosed, it’s extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis.” Shrivers’ father died of Alzheimer’s disease and she is now an advocate.

The family announced the progression of the 67-year-old’s aphasia previously diagnosed last year.

Thursday’s statement said: “Our family wanted to begin by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In this spirit, we wanted to give you an update on our beloved husband, father and friend as we now have a better understanding of what he is going through.”

He continued: “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, communication problems are only one symptom of the disease. Facing Bruce While it’s painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

He continued to call it a “cruel disease” that has no cure but is the most common type of dementia in people under 60.

“Bruce always believed in using your voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” the family said. “We know in our hearts that if he could today, he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connection to those who also struggle with this debilitating disease and how it affects so many people and their families. ”

The statement, signed by Emma and Demi with her five daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, ended by saying, “Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. ”

“It has meant to the world to see that sense of care return to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you all have shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continuation compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”