Banksy’s Valentine’s Day mural freezer removed for second time – ARTnews.com





Banksy’s new mural on domestic violence, Valentine’s Day Mascarawas dismantled for a second time by local officials in a British coastal town for safety and preservation reasons. Located in Margate, the mural depicts a 1950s-style housewife with a swollen black eye, a bruised cheek, a swollen lower lip and a broken tooth. She wears a bright blue gingham dress, yellow latex apron and gloves, and has her arms outstretched. The mural’s main character was first shown standing next to an open chest freezer and an upturned plastic lawn chair. The woman appeared to have gotten rid of an abusive male partner. Only the man’s pant cuffs, black socks and black dress shoes could be seen exiting the aircraft. A few hours after the mural confirmed by Banksy to be genuine on Instagram on February 14, workers from Thanet Town Hall removed the chest freezer, citing security concerns. However, they brought the freezer back to the work site a few hours later. A transparent sheet of Plexiglas was also installed on the mural. MARGATE, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: A new artwork titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’ claimed to be by Banksy on February 15, 2023 in Margate, England. The image, centered on the theme of violence against women and girls, appeared yesterday, accompanied by a fridge, which was part of the artwork. The fridge was quickly moved by Thanet District Council, who said it would return ‘once it was secure’, which it now has. The artwork now has private security guards despite being on the wall of a private house backing onto council managed property. Locals anticipate that the coin will likely be removed and auctioned off. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Getty Images On February 15, workers loaded the mural’s chest freezer into a van after the property owner called a London gallery to help preserve and secure the piece. Julian Usher, CEO of Red Eight Galleries, said ITV News that the installation of plexiglass and the removal of the chest freezer were both for security reasons, citing the high cost of guards to protect it around the clock. “Now this is what will hopefully protect the room from vandals or anyone marking or marking the wall,” Usher said. “If we can find something just to replace him in the meantime, regardless if he disappears, that’s what we’re still looking at. » With few exceptions, Banksy himself and his authentication service, Pest Control, do not condone the sale of a work taken out of its original context. As a result, his works receive a lot of attention whenever they are changed. In 2020, two Banksy murals in New Orleans, titled The gray ghost And Girl Umbrella, have been defaced and marked with other graffiti. Another room in New Orleans, Raiders, was tagged by other graffiti artists and nearly burned in a fire before being removed from the property wall and restored. Only one of the seven works made by Banksy in Toronto is still visible to the public. In the past, when auction houses like Sotheby’s were offered sawn-off Banksy murals, they refused to sell them. But successful sales of murals taken from Banksy can still be lucrative. In 2013, the owner of a gas station in Los Angeles auctioned off a 5,000 pound, 9 foot by 8 foot piece of brick wall with a Banksy stencil of a girl in a dress holding a basket of flowers and looking at a security camera. The removal cost $80,000 and the piece sold for $209,000. In November 2021, the fresco Crowbar girl was taken from the wall of an electrical store and then sold for an estimated amount $2.4 million to a private buyer. There is no guarantee, however, that a Banksy mural on a building will skyrocket the value of the property. Last October, a seven-story commercial building in Los Angeles on which Banksy had stenciled a girl on a swing was put up for auction, for an estimated valuation of $30 million. The building sold for $8.4 million.

