Rhianna Good, Stapleton Better – Santa Monica Daily Press

NFL RANT in a music column? I will be brief.

I’m not a football fan, now recognized by almost everyone as dangerous and violent, but I do watch the halftime entertainment at the Super Duper Bowl. Even when it’s someone whose music has never moved me, like Rhianna. But her fans seemed to think she knocked it out of the park (and while she was knocked up and flying on platforms high in the sky, it was pretty spectacular)

But two observations and a question. Four years ago, Rhianna bravely turned down the tempting Super Bowl offer due to the leagues’ inherent racism and crude commercialism on social conscience, as evidenced by their treatment of star Colin Kaepernick for protesting racism in kneeling down. So what’s changed, Rhianna? Nothing substantial in the NFL, though they tried mightily to convince us otherwise,

But just watching a little, I was reminded of how hyper-macho and red, white and blue the NFL is. A sport and a league filled with violent terms, military blitzes, air strikes, bomb throwing was even more so, I believe. No wonder there’s no room for a Kaepernick, who will nevertheless be remembered far beyond his accomplishments on the pitch.

My favorite part of the show? Chris Stapleton plays a single bluesy electric guitar and sings the soul of the national anthem (which is set to be changed to America the Beautiful).

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED:

TONIGHT!- MOZARTS THE WEDDING OF FIGARO, LA OPERA Don’t give me excuses. You’ve always wanted to see if LA opera is as good as what I’ve been preaching for years, so what better way to check it out than with a cry-aloud new production by famed Mozart master Figaro. Only one more performance after these. I haven’t seen it yet but I hope. I backed off a bit when I started reading Mark Sweds’ review in the LA Times because I trust him as a critic of classical music and especially opera, but after some initial apprehension, 90% of her review was glowing, so we should both go, huh? Thu, next Thu 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $49-399.

THE HOT CLUB IN LOS ANGELES It’s just outside Santa Monica, street parking is easy, it’s a friendly little neighborhood bar where you can see and hear everywhere in the small room, the sound is excellent, the stage is maybe a foot high and right next door for patrons, drinks are reasonable and there is no cover. (But there’s no room for swing dancers unless you want to step out onto the sidewalk). GOOD. It’s a show worth $50 worth of coverage and worth waiting a year for. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will have a hard time stopping smiling all night long. Monday 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no coverage.

Mardi Gras in Santa Monica with the DAMN WELL PLEASE ORGAN TRIO Pearls, Hurricanes, King cake, NOLA beers, plus friendly staff and revelers celebrating like Lent starts the next morning are all great, but what i’ve been waiting for all year is a rare appearance from the magic man of music, Pied Piper Darius, also known as DWPOT, which is not a trio per se but i have seen up to two dozen, yes dozen, players on that little stage, taking turns under the direction of the barrel organ to give us the Jam of all Jams. Don’t dare leave until Darius does or you’ll miss out on good music and fun. A studio musician and best-selling jingle writer, he retired from live performance years ago and only takes the stage for Fat Tuesday, for his longtime friends in Harvelles. All that for five bucks? Bring a handful of extra five bucks and fill it into the tip jar or your servers in busy hands. Tuesday 9:30 p.m., Harvelles, $5.

RECOMMENDED:

THIS EVENING ! : RACHMANINOFF WAS HERE Festival: Rachmaninoffs Beverly Hills, The sold-out series ends at this historic site where the classical master settled in the early 1940s. There was quite a varied music scene around him, including the Gershwin, new friend Igor Stravinsky, and he played duets in his living room with Vladimir Horowitz. This three-part series explored and explained his brief residency with lectures and music, where it happened. It was probably great, but probably like you, I waited too long to get tickets. Maybe it will happen again one day. Saturday 2 p.m., Greystone Mansion & Gardens, sold out.

TOLEDO DIAMOND Single act, fascinating and first class. There’s nothing like it, it’s high performance art and lots of fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelles, Santa Monica, $12.

LANG LANG PLAYS GRIEG, BRAHMS a great pianist playing great music (Griegs Romantic Piano Concerto and Brahms masterwork Symphony #3, and beginning with a world premiere of a special order titled Meditations on Joy cmon!) in a large concert hall , backed by one of the greatest symphony orchestras in the world Aren’t we lucky? Next Thursday at 8 p.m., Walt Disney Concert Hall, LA, $89-299.

UPCOMING ATTRACTIONS: MOZARTS THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, LA OPERA, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 2/26; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelles, 2/26; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 2/27, 3/6, 13.20.27; EM, Harvelles, 2/28; CHRIS PIERCE, Hotel Cafe, 2/25; LA PHIL, MEHTA DIRECTS MAHLER 3, Disney Hall, 3/2, 3, 4, 5; LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO, Disney Hall, 3/3; SONNY LANDRETH, CINDY CASHDOLLAR, McCabes, 3/4; NATHANIEL RATELIFF plays NILSSON, Disney Hall, 3/8; JANES ADDICTION, Hollywood Palladium, 3/9; RICK SHEA, Cinema Bar, 3/9; LA PHIL, MEHTA CONDUCTS FANTASTIC SYMPHONY, Disney Hall, 3/10, 11, 12; THE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA, JEFFREY KAHANE, Royce Hall, 3/11, 12; KULA SHAKER, Regent Theatre, 3/12; BONNIE RAITT, Terrace Theatre, 3/14; ZIGGY MARLEY, Disney Hall, 3/16, 17; WILLIE NELSON 90, Hollywood Bowl, 4/29.

Charles Andrews listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including over 3,000 live performances. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and would not live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send him love and/or blame at [email protected]