List of Flop Bollywood Movies 2023





List of Flop Bollywood Movies 2022 – List of Most Flopped Movies – This list of all Hindi movies so far in India’s 2022-2021 Bollywood box office collections was updated on 25th August 2022. Movie costs are estimates which include both cost production, printing and advertising. It only includes pure collections, it does not include foreign collections. We have also added great Tamil and Telugu movies for 2021 and 2022 with their updated collections, here is the full list. Bollywood Movie Flop List 2022 – Most Flopped Movie List Movie name Collection Budget Box office verdict Ligre (all languages) strong opening telugu Dobaara $3.53 billion 30 crores Disaster Lal Singh Chadha $59.41 billion 180 Crores Disaster Karthikeya 2 (all languages) $82.84 billion 15 crores great shot Raksha Bandhan $44.52 billion 115 Crores Fiasco Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) 59.97 crore 40 crores To hit Sita Ramam (all languages) $70.39 billion 30 crores To hit darlings 6.7 million views 60 crores Mean Bimbisara (Telugu) 62.71 billion 40 crores To hit The Return of Villain Ek $42.9 billion 72 billion Fiasco Vikrant Rona (all languages) 130.55 crore 95 billion To hit High-speed train $7.4 billion 686 billion Shamshera $46.4 billion 150 crores Disaster good luck jerry 4.9 million views 35 billion Mean Rocket $22.32 billion 60 crores Fiasco Jug Jug Jeeyo 84.09 billion 105 billion Fiasco Thor 4 $100.07 billion 1978 Crore To hit Hit the first case $8.94 billion 35 billion Fiasco Shabaash Mithu 2.1 Crores 30 crores Disaster Khuda Hafiz 2 $14 million 27 billion Fiasco In regards to $6.51 billion 35 billion Disaster Bhool Bhoulaiya 2 185.57 crore 75 billion great shot Prithviraj 70.33 billion 300 crores Disaster Vikram (Tamil) 445.5 crores 150 crores blockbuster of all time Nikamma 1.77crore 28 billion Disaster Jurassic World 3 $59.6 billion 1284 billion To hit Janhit Mein Jari 4.11 Crores 20 crores Disaster 777 Charlie (Kannada) 112.75 crore 15 crores great shot Ante Sundaraniki (Telugu) $36.7 billion 45 billion Fiasco Major (Telugu) 60.6 crores 30 crores great shot Anek 7 billions 45 billion Disaster F3 (Telugu) 97.25 crore 70 crores Mean Top Gun Maverick 34 billion 1319 billion Mean Dhakad $2.94 billion 85 billion Disaster KGF 2 (No) $434.62 billion 100 crores blockbuster of all time Please (Telugu) $185.17 billion 140 Crores Mean KGF 2 (all languages) $1235.2 billion 100 crores blockbuster of all time Don (Tamil) 111.56 crore 50 crores great shot Jayesh bhai 14.95 crores 90 Crores Disaster Doctor Strange 2 127.31 crore 1722 billion great shot RRR (all languages) 1151 billion 600 crores blockbuster of all time Runway 34 $29.25 billion 65 billion Disaster Heropanti 2 24.35 crores 85 billion Disaster Jersey $18.8 billion 100 crores Disaster RRR (No) 276.82 crore 200 crores great shot Kashmir Files 251.75 crore $14 million blockbuster of all time Acharya (Telugu) 76 billion 140 Crores Disaster Beast (Tamil) 235.05 crore 150 crores To hit Bachchan Pandey $49.48 billion 165 Crores Disaster Offensive $15.26 billion 65 billion Disaster Radhe Shyam (Hindi) 21.65 crores 50 crores Fiasco Gangubai 126.51 crores 180 Crores Fiasco The Batman $41.73 billion 1522 billion To hit Radhe Shyam (all languages) $104.5 billion 300 crores Disaster jhund $13.51 billion 30 crores Fiasco AND (Tamil) $103.42 billion 75 billion To hit Valimai (Tamil) 110 Crores 150 crores To hit Bheemla Nayak (Telugu) 105 billion 75 billion To hit Gehraiyaan 8.5 Lakh Views 70 crores Disaster Badhaai Do 20.62 crore 45 billion Fiasco Unexplored 8 billion 896 billion Fiasco Pushpa (Hindi) 108.03 crores 180 Crores great shot 83 108.85 crores 200 crores Fiasco Spider Man $217.97 billion 1522 billion Blockbuster Pushpa All languages 280 crores 180 Crores To hit Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui $26.47 billion 40 crores Fiasco antim 39.06 billion 45 billion Fiasco Tadap 26.11 Crores 30 crores Fiasco Sooryavanshi $195.04 billion 165 Crores great shot Satyamev Jayate 2 $13.22 billion 60 crores Fiasco Bunty Aur Babli 2 $12.41 billion 30 crores Fiasco Eternals $31.15 billion 1483 billion To hit Annaaththe (Tamil) 110 Crores 160 Crores no time to die 20 crores 1853 Crores covid Venom 2 12.05 Crore 825 Crores covid Thalaivi 6.75 crore 70 crores covid The lower end of the bell 30.35 crore 60 crores covid Shang Chi 25 crores 1094 billion covid Don’t breathe 2 1.26crore 110 Crores covid F9 $14.25 billion 1460 billion covid Chehere $2.8 billion 40 crores covid time 0.05crore 150 crores covid mumbai saga 8.65 crore 50 crores covid Roohi 16.75 crore 35 Crores covid Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar 0.75crore 25 crores covid Tom and Jerry $2.25 billion 365 Crore Hit Master (all languages) 154 billion 135 Crores To hit Coolie No. 1 30 Lakh views (Amazon) $85 billion Hit Crack (Telugu) 34 billion $16.5 billion To hit Coolie No. 1 115 Crores $85 billion Hit Wonder Woman 1984 $10.5 billion 1470 billion Laxmi 37 Lakh Views (Hotstar) 65 billion Hit Dil Bechara 22 Lakh Views (Hotstar) 38 billion Hit Top 10 flop movies in Bollywood in 2022 Samrat Prithviraj Anek Dhaakad Jayeshbhai Jordar Heropanti 2 Runway 34 Jersey Offensive Raksha Kavatch Om Shamshera

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://studydhaba.com/list-of-flop-bollywood-movies/

