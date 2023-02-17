Entertainment
List of Flop Bollywood Movies 2023
List of Flop Bollywood Movies 2022 – List of Most Flopped Movies – This list of all Hindi movies so far in India’s 2022-2021 Bollywood box office collections was updated on 25th August 2022. Movie costs are estimates which include both cost production, printing and advertising. It only includes pure collections, it does not include foreign collections. We have also added great Tamil and Telugu movies for 2021 and 2022 with their updated collections, here is the full list.
Bollywood Movie Flop List 2022 – Most Flopped Movie List
|Movie name
|Collection
|Budget
|Box office verdict
|Ligre (all languages)
|strong opening telugu
|Dobaara
|$3.53 billion
|30 crores
|Disaster
|Lal Singh Chadha
|$59.41 billion
|180 Crores
|Disaster
|Karthikeya 2 (all languages)
|$82.84 billion
|15 crores
|great shot
|Raksha Bandhan
|$44.52 billion
|115 Crores
|Fiasco
|Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil)
|59.97 crore
|40 crores
|To hit
|Sita Ramam (all languages)
|$70.39 billion
|30 crores
|To hit
|darlings
|6.7 million views
|60 crores
|Mean
|Bimbisara (Telugu)
|62.71 billion
|40 crores
|To hit
|The Return of Villain Ek
|$42.9 billion
|72 billion
|Fiasco
|Vikrant Rona (all languages)
|130.55 crore
|95 billion
|To hit
|High-speed train
|$7.4 billion
|686 billion
|Shamshera
|$46.4 billion
|150 crores
|Disaster
|good luck jerry
|4.9 million views
|35 billion
|Mean
|Rocket
|$22.32 billion
|60 crores
|Fiasco
|Jug Jug Jeeyo
|84.09 billion
|105 billion
|Fiasco
|Thor 4
|$100.07 billion
|1978 Crore
|To hit
|Hit the first case
|$8.94 billion
|35 billion
|Fiasco
|Shabaash Mithu
|2.1 Crores
|30 crores
|Disaster
|Khuda Hafiz 2
|$14 million
|27 billion
|Fiasco
|In regards to
|$6.51 billion
|35 billion
|Disaster
|Bhool Bhoulaiya 2
|185.57 crore
|75 billion
|great shot
|Prithviraj
|70.33 billion
|300 crores
|Disaster
|Vikram (Tamil)
|445.5 crores
|150 crores
|blockbuster of all time
|Nikamma
|1.77crore
|28 billion
|Disaster
|Jurassic World 3
|$59.6 billion
|1284 billion
|To hit
|Janhit Mein Jari
|4.11 Crores
|20 crores
|Disaster
|777 Charlie (Kannada)
|112.75 crore
|15 crores
|great shot
|Ante Sundaraniki (Telugu)
|$36.7 billion
|45 billion
|Fiasco
|Major (Telugu)
|60.6 crores
|30 crores
|great shot
|Anek
|7 billions
|45 billion
|Disaster
|F3 (Telugu)
|97.25 crore
|70 crores
|Mean
|Top Gun Maverick
|34 billion
|1319 billion
|Mean
|Dhakad
|$2.94 billion
|85 billion
|Disaster
|KGF 2 (No)
|$434.62 billion
|100 crores
|blockbuster of all time
|Please (Telugu)
|$185.17 billion
|140 Crores
|Mean
|KGF 2 (all languages)
|$1235.2 billion
|100 crores
|blockbuster of all time
|Don (Tamil)
|111.56 crore
|50 crores
|great shot
|Jayesh bhai
|14.95 crores
|90 Crores
|Disaster
|Doctor Strange 2
|127.31 crore
|1722 billion
|great shot
|RRR (all languages)
|1151 billion
|600 crores
|blockbuster of all time
|Runway 34
|$29.25 billion
|65 billion
|Disaster
|Heropanti 2
|24.35 crores
|85 billion
|Disaster
|Jersey
|$18.8 billion
|100 crores
|Disaster
|RRR (No)
|276.82 crore
|200 crores
|great shot
|Kashmir Files
|251.75 crore
|$14 million
|blockbuster of all time
|Acharya (Telugu)
|76 billion
|140 Crores
|Disaster
|Beast (Tamil)
|235.05 crore
|150 crores
|To hit
|Bachchan Pandey
|$49.48 billion
|165 Crores
|Disaster
|Offensive
|$15.26 billion
|65 billion
|Disaster
|Radhe Shyam (Hindi)
|21.65 crores
|50 crores
|Fiasco
|Gangubai
|126.51 crores
|180 Crores
|Fiasco
|The Batman
|$41.73 billion
|1522 billion
|To hit
|Radhe Shyam (all languages)
|$104.5 billion
|300 crores
|Disaster
|jhund
|$13.51 billion
|30 crores
|Fiasco
|AND (Tamil)
|$103.42 billion
|75 billion
|To hit
|Valimai (Tamil)
|110 Crores
|150 crores
|To hit
|Bheemla Nayak (Telugu)
|105 billion
|75 billion
|To hit
|Gehraiyaan
|8.5 Lakh Views
|70 crores
|Disaster
|Badhaai Do
|20.62 crore
|45 billion
|Fiasco
|Unexplored
|8 billion
|896 billion
|Fiasco
|Pushpa (Hindi)
|108.03 crores
|180 Crores
|great shot
|83
|108.85 crores
|200 crores
|Fiasco
|Spider Man
|$217.97 billion
|1522 billion
|Blockbuster
|Pushpa All languages
|280 crores
|180 Crores
|To hit
|Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
|$26.47 billion
|40 crores
|Fiasco
|antim
|39.06 billion
|45 billion
|Fiasco
|Tadap
|26.11 Crores
|30 crores
|Fiasco
|Sooryavanshi
|$195.04 billion
|165 Crores
|great shot
|Satyamev Jayate 2
|$13.22 billion
|60 crores
|Fiasco
|Bunty Aur Babli 2
|$12.41 billion
|30 crores
|Fiasco
|Eternals
|$31.15 billion
|1483 billion
|To hit
|Annaaththe (Tamil)
|110 Crores
|160 Crores
|no time to die
|20 crores
|1853 Crores
|covid
|Venom 2
|12.05 Crore
|825 Crores
|covid
|Thalaivi
|6.75 crore
|70 crores
|covid
|The lower end of the bell
|30.35 crore
|60 crores
|covid
|Shang Chi
|25 crores
|1094 billion
|covid
|Don’t breathe 2
|1.26crore
|110 Crores
|covid
|F9
|$14.25 billion
|1460 billion
|covid
|Chehere
|$2.8 billion
|40 crores
|covid
|time
|0.05crore
|150 crores
|covid
|mumbai saga
|8.65 crore
|50 crores
|covid
|Roohi
|16.75 crore
|35 Crores
|covid
|Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar
|0.75crore
|25 crores
|covid
|Tom and Jerry
|$2.25 billion
|365 Crore
|Hit
|Master (all languages)
|154 billion
|135 Crores
|To hit
|Coolie No. 1
|30 Lakh views (Amazon)
|$85 billion
|Hit
|Crack (Telugu)
|34 billion
|$16.5 billion
|To hit
|Coolie No. 1
|115 Crores
|$85 billion
|Hit
|Wonder Woman 1984
|$10.5 billion
|1470 billion
|Laxmi
|37 Lakh Views (Hotstar)
|65 billion
|Hit
|Dil Bechara
|22 Lakh Views (Hotstar)
|38 billion
|Hit
Top 10 flop movies in Bollywood in 2022
- Samrat Prithviraj
- Anek
- Dhaakad
- Jayeshbhai Jordar
- Heropanti 2
- Runway 34
- Jersey
- Offensive
- Raksha Kavatch Om
- Shamshera
|
Sources
2/ https://studydhaba.com/list-of-flop-bollywood-movies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
