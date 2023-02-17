Family of actor Bruce Willis announce painful new diagnosis | Entertainment News





Willis, famous for films like Die Hard, retired from acting in 2022 after suffering from language disorder aphasia.

Nearly a year after it was announced that Bruce Willis would quit acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, the family of American actors say his condition has progressed. In a statement released Thursday, the 67-year-old family said Willis had been given a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Although painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis, the statement said. FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. Last March, the Williss family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition results in the loss of the ability to understand or express speech. In Thursday’s statement, his family said the communication problems were just a symptom of frontotemporal dementia. The Frontotemporal Degeneration Association describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, language, and movement. Aphasia can be a symptom. The association describes frontotemporal degeneration as an inevitable decline in functioning, with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after the onset of symptoms. Today, there is no cure for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the coming years, the family statement reads, adding that it can take years to get a correct diagnosis. As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that all the media attention can be focused on bringing to light this disease that needs much more awareness and research. The statement was posted on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website and signed by Williss’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. . Over a 40-year career, Williss films have grossed over $5 billion at the worldwide box office. While beloved for hits like Die Hard and The Sixth Sense, the prolific actor had in recent years mostly featured in live-to-video thrillers. Bruce has always found joy in life and has helped everyone he knows to do the same, the family said Thursday. It has meant that the world has seen that sense of caring trickle down to them and to all of us. We have been so touched by the love you all have shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/17/family-of-actor-bruce-willis-announces-painful-new-diagnosis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos