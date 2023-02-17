Entertainment
Bruce Willis: Hollywood star diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to his family | Ents & Arts News
Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his family has announced.
The 67-year-old Hollywood star was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, a disease affecting the brain that causes language and speech difficulties.
Those close to him said at the time that he would “step away” from acting.
A statement on the progress of his condition was signed by his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.
They said: “Since we announced Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in the spring of 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more accurate diagnosis: Frontotemporal Dementia (known as FTD).
“Unfortunately, the communication issues are just one symptom of the disease Bruce is dealing with. While it’s painful, it’s a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
The NHS has stated that FTD causes changes in personality, behavior, language and movement, due to the areas of the brain it affects, the front and sides of the brain.
As with other forms of dementia, the onset of the disease is slow at first, but gets progressively worse.
What is frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and what are its symptoms?
The NHS says FTD mainly affects people under 65, although older people also suffer from it.
It causes changes in personality, behavior, language, memory and movement, due to the areas of the brain it affects (frontal and temporal lobes).
There are also physical effects, such as slowness of movement, loss of bladder and bowel control, and muscle weakness.
As with other forms of dementia, the disease degenerates slowly at first, then gradually worsens over the years.
There is no single test for dementia: doctors will assess symptoms, perform mental aptitude tests, perform blood tests, perform brain scans, or perform lumbar punctures.
There is currently no cure for FTD, but treatments such as medications, therapies, and memory activities can help control some of the symptoms.
The average survival time after the onset of symptoms is between eight and 10 years.
Willis had received “an outpouring of love and compassion” over the past 10 months since his family disclosed his aphasia diagnosis. “Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming and we are extremely grateful to you,” the statement read.
The family hopes that by going public with Willis’ condition, they will draw public attention to FTD, for which there is currently no treatment.
Those close to him said: ‘As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope all of the media attention can be focused on bringing this disease to light which needs much more awareness and research.
Learn more:
Bruce Willis’ wife reveals mental health ‘toll’ after aphasia diagnosis
Hollywood stars back ‘legendary’ Die Hard actor as he retires
Die Hard star retires after being diagnosed with aphasia
Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts
The family hopes that the understanding and respect shown by the public “will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”
“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It’s meant the whole world has seen that sense of caring affect him and all of us.” , they said.
Sharon Denny from the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration told Sky News: “It’s a very difficult diagnosis, there’s no doubt about it.
“The challenges and burden of care for families are significant…We know and the community of people we connect with know how difficult the disease is for families to be able to manage symptoms and cope with the loss of someone gradually.. time.
“It really is a devastating diagnosis.”
Willis gained national attention alongside Cybill Shepherd in the 1980s TV hit Moonlighting.
His first major film role was as John McClane in the hit Die Hard in 1988. He went on to star in such films as Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys and The Sixth Sense.
Over four decades, he starred in more than 100 films, which raked in more than $5bn (£4.17bn) at the global box office.
