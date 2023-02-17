Ryan Seacrest leaves live with Kelly and Ryan





Ryan Seacrest announced Thursday that he is leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mainstay of the syndicated morning talk show he has hosted with Kelly Ripa since 2017. Ms Ripa said on the show on Thursday that a familiar face and frequent guest host of her husband, Mark Consuelos, would take on co-host duties. The show will now be known as Live With Kelly and Mark. I am so grateful to have spent the past six years alongside my dear friend of too many decades to count and beginning my days with Ryan will be missed, Ms Ripa said in a statement. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is unique. Mr. Seacrest, a Hollywood multi-tasker, arrived at Live after a year-long search and provided a steady hand at a somewhat tumultuous time for the show. In 2016, when Mr. Seacrests’ predecessor, Michael Strahan, announced he was leaving the show for Good Morning America, Ms. Ripa felt caught off guard and that the Walt Disney Company, which distributes the show, favored its morning show franchise over its long-running talk show. , which she has co-hosted since 2001. She quit the show, sparking a tabloid feeding frenzy.

Mr. Seacrest’s arrival almost coincided with what seemed at the time to be a formidable rival: NBC was giving Megyn Kelly a 9 a.m. talk show and investing tens of millions of dollars in it. Although Ms. Kelly’s morning show can get dark, Megyn Kelly Today often aired segments on topics such as revenge porn and sexual harassment, Ms. Ripa and Mr. Seacrest kept it light, providing an antidote soothing to Trump’s years of division. Ms. Kelly’s show was beaten by Live in the ratings and was canceled about a year after its debut. Live, which began in the 1980s as a New York talk show co-hosted by Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford, has long centered on a simple concept: two hosts discussing their lives and bringing in celebrities for airy interviews. The hosts have changed, but the overall concept continues: two people, a man and a woman, and enjoying the chemistry between them, Michael Gelman, the longtime executive producer, said in a 2017 interview. Live has been the top-rated daytime talk show among women ages 25-54, an important demographic for advertisers, for more than a year.

Mr. Seacrest will continue to host the show through the spring and will also continue to host American Idol, ABC said. He said in a statement that working with Ms Ripa over the past six years had been a dream job. “It’s been a memorable ride, and now I’m thrilled to pass the baton to Kelly’s real-life husband, Mark,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/16/business/media/ryan-seacrest-kelly-ripa-live.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos