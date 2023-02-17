Parker Posey: ‘It’s heartbreaking’ how ‘male dominated’ Hollywood is





“I mean, misogyny is still on fire,” Posey said of modern cinema.

Parker Posey knows it’s not all daisies and roses when it comes to female-centric stories on screen. The ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Dazed and Confused’ star looks back on his decades in Hollywood and the “intensely male-dominated” movies that are greenlit. “Your 20s are really intense, and then the culture changes and you’re like, ‘Where am I going to fit in? Am I going to be in “Blade: Trinity” playing a vampire? I never thought I would see the light of day, but yeah, I want to work and it will be interesting,” Parker said. The New York Times during a conversation with Hari Nef. “And then it’s the 1940s. It’s heartbreaking when you realize how intense our male-dominated histories are, especially when you mature as a person and as a woman. Posey continued, “I’m so lucky as a middle-aged woman to be in this role. It’s interesting how quick people are to vilify strong women, how fun it is to see the worst. People like to call someone a bitch. I mean, misogyny is on fire, always. Related Related Posey and Nef co-star in Thomas Bradshaw’s play “The Seagull/Woodstock, NY.” Nef, who made history as the first transgender actress-model to land an international modeling contract, reflected on the barriers that still need to be broken down in Hollywood. “The changes in culture are largely cosmetic in terms of power and who gets the green light and who gets approval for things in the studio. I can’t control how I’m chosen or how people see me,” Nef said. “‘Bitch’ is often a stand-in for intelligent, for articulate, for opinionated, queer, unconventionally feminine, or unconventionally beautiful.” The ‘And Just Like That’ star continued, “I think the ‘Barbie’ stuff happened because I didn’t play bitch and I didn’t play dumb and I didn’t played plastic during the audition.” ‘Barbie’ screenwriter and director Greta Gerwig has revealed she’s “rocked” over Nef’s audition tape for Mattel’s upcoming film directed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. “I ran into the producer’s office with a computer and pressed play and said, ‘That’s it. It’s our movie,” Gerwig said of Nef’s audition. “She had a sparkle of joy, playfulness and clever humor, which was exactly the tone: knowing but not sarcastic, dynamic but not tasteless.” Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

