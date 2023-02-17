Star Trek: Picard, Season 3, Episode 1 Recap: The Reunion Engages





Riker instantly accepts a plan to take the route of the Ryton system, like Jake and Elroy. That’s what brothers do, after all. They hatch a plan to command the sleek USS Titan, Rikers’ former command. Another nice moment of traditional Trek: glamorous exterior photos. (Hate to be that guy, but Beverly’s message specifically says not to involve Starfleet. So why would Riker and Picard center their plan on using a Starfleet ship? Surely they can find another space charter. OK , I admit it: I don’t hate being that guy.) The Titan is commanded by Captain Shaw, played by the charming Todd Stashwick. He’s a magnetic presence, but Shaw’s previous post appears to have been about the USS Jerkface, as he is, without explanation, rude and dismissive of two legendary Starfleet officers. He doesn’t even greet them when they arrive, instead sending Seven of Nine er, Commander Annika Hansen. Shaw is also not on deck to greet visitors for what is apparently an inspection or give orders when the ship leaves the spacedock. (Picard orders Seven to get the ship out. Why doesn’t Shaw do that?) Almost every sentence Shaw says is dripping with condescending rudeness. Captain Shaw prefers that I use Hansen, Seven tells Jean-Luc. Since when did a Starfleet captain in the 25th century decide your name? (We’ll be using Seven for now, since that’s what she calls mostly in the Trek universe.) It’s a weird dynamic, and here’s the thing: Shaw is portrayed as the episode’s unlikable villain. Seven even says that Shaw’s behavior makes her reconsider joining Starfleet. But Shaw’s position is absolutely correct. When Riker says he wants to unexpectedly divert the ship to the Ryton system, Shaw says, It’s at the edge of Federation space in the opposite direction of our planned course twice as much time. He was not informed of this mission. Jean-Luc may be an admiral, but he East retired. Riker doesn’t even outclass Shaw. Why would he follow this clearly suspicious order that comes out of nowhere with no real explanation other than bragging rights? Picard makes things even stranger when he says they’ll meet at Deep Space 4, which, as Shaw notes, has been shut down. (Picard should know better. In the Next Generation episode The Pegasus, Picard challenges an Admiral who tries to take over the company.) As for Seven, seen through another lens, Shaw trusting her to get the ship out of the spacedock without him needing to be there is an example of his faith in her. Seven quickly breaks Shaw’s faith by sending the ship to the Ryton Section anyway. This area of ​​space is outside the Federations’ jurisdiction and far from Earth, so it took a long time to get there, even at maximum warp. Is Shaw such a detached captain that he doesn’t notice when his ship is going in the opposite direction? Especially given his penchant for rules and regulations? Despite Shaw’s personality flaws, all his actions showed me in this episode is that he’s a capable Starfleet captain who can see through blatant lies.

