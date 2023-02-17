‘Genshin Impact’ Voice Actor Elliot Gindi Fired As More Allegations Surface





Elliot Gindi is no longer working on Genshin Impact. After a week of troubling allegations, HoYoverse says it will recast Tighnaris’ English voice actor. The hashtag #ElliotGindi started trending on February 7, following Gindi’s former Discord and Twitch moderator Matty. shared a document (now closed) with messages from alleged victims about their alleged interactions with the voice actor. Many victims, some of whom were minors, shared stories involving coercion, grooming and sexual language. In his official statement, HoYovere wrote that he was severing ties with Gindi for breach of contract. Gindi later acknowledged the allegations in the document with a Apologies from Twitlonger, confirming some details while denying others. More stories leaked out over the week until the official Genshin Impact account released a statement in response to the allegations late on February 15. After communicating with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, Tighnari’s English voice actor will no longer be voicing the character in future releases due to breach of contract, reads the official tweet. At this time, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding casting and re-recording matters. We will gradually replace the existing Tighnari voice lines in the game and post these updates in the corresponding announcements. HoYoverse does not have a timeline for when the redesign will be finalized and when the new voice lines will appear in-game. Response to relocation within the Genshin Impact community has been largely positive. Many others Genshin Impact the voice actors thanked HoYoverse in the comments to the announcement as a show of support. Jenna Yokobori, voice actress of Yoimiyas, responded to a victim’s story about others downplaying her and others’ violence as follows. ANY of you who defend this absolute monster can talk to me about it, Yokobori wrote. These victims, most of whom are actual children, are braver than you will ever be. They don’t need to let go. If you have a problem with them, leave them alone and discuss it with me. Matty, the former Gindis mod who first went public with the story, confirmed to supporters on February 15 that police reports had been filed. Gindi hasn’t been active on social media since, but one of his Genshin teammates claims that Gindi was using burner counts silence the accusers. Corina Boettger, the voice of Paimon, called out the engraver’s alleged social media account. Elliot is still messaging minors and threatening SH and blaming them using this burner account, Boettger wrote. PLEASE STAY SAFE. Don’t answer him HE IS ALWAYS TRYING TO MANIPULATE YOU. Blocked the! Please stay safe. You don’t need to answer him, you don’t owe him anything! Although Mattys’ original document is no longer accessible, many of the allegations have been moved to the Arrest Elliot Gindi WordPress page, which contains the testimonies of more than 20 alleged victims. The page also lists alleged burner accounts that Gindi may be using to further manipulate fans. LEARN SOMETHING NEW EVERY DAY

