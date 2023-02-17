The Hollywood Reporter reiterates ‘Star Wars’ movie announcements at celebration, Taika Waititi is still developing his project

Following Bob Iger’s first quarterly earnings report on Feb. 8, Disney is reportedly refocusing its go-to-market strategy to cut costs and make responsible budget decisions, including developing sequels to three billion-dollar animated films but also laying off 7,000 people. The company is betting on big IPs, both in quality and quantity, and, according to a new story from The Hollywood Reporterwhich mainly affects Marvel and star wars.The former will reduce the quantity to try and improve the quality, while the latter will increase in quantity and hopefully keep the quality under control.

They refer in particular to star wars movies. Lucasfilm delivered on the promise Iger made a few years ago when he said they would put the brakes on feature films set in a galaxy far, far away, in an effort to shift their efforts to television. In the meantime, they’ve developed a few projects internally and after a few hiccups along the way, they might get back on track and they’ll announce it to the world for star wars Party. This is clear to everyone, from business reporters (Jeff Sneider has said this many times over the past few weeks) to Iger himself – Disney is absolutely committed to having astar wars movie in theaters by December 2025, if for no other reason they need the money, and, on average, every time they release a movie, they take in $1 billion. (This number increases if you only include the December releases.)

Right now, the movie that looks to be on track to hit that release date is the feature film co-written by Damon Lindelof, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which the company has been in development for over a year and which could be shot as soon as this year. (Speculation has it that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II could be involved as the male lead.) The story will be set in the post-The Rise of Skywalker era and should launch a new era of star wars movies.

What might a celebration announcement look like? For starters, confirming that the project is underway is a huge step. We know from the reports who is writing and directing, so if they really want to make a splash, they can announce the tracks as well. According to Jeff Sneider, the reporter who first broke the news of the project, Lindelof had the lead actor attached to the story from the time he introduced Lucasfilm, so at least one of the leads is set. The film is currently rumored to be in the casting phase, which means they could potentially have their female lead by April.

The title announcement is also very likely, especially since when Kennedy told us about Patty Jenkins developing a movie for them, she said it would be called Thieves Squadronessentially announcing that the days of keeping the title a secret until the last minute like they did for the sequel trilogy and Solo, are finished. But if they’re really planning on blowing down the doors of the ExCeL center, they would confirm reports of characters from the sequel trilogy being involved in the new film and potentially herald Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey. The actress has been dating Lucasfilm on a semi-regular basis over the past few months and hasn’t been shy about saying she wishes she were back.

Is that all we’ll get at Celebration, though? Maybe not. Reading between the lines, it appears that over the past year and a half, Lucasfilm has reassessed its filmmaking strategy and suspended all films, including Patty Jenkins’. Thieves Squadron, Taika Waititi’s project (which has previously been reported to go into production in early 2023), and possibly others as well. This could all be for the best, as they apparently plan a coordinated strategy for the (interconnected) stories of the upcoming movies. Sneider said a few weeks ago on The Hot Mic podcast that the company has a five-year plan set in stone and will potentially announce it in London.

The jury is still out on the aforementioned projects from Jenkins and Waititi. The first reaffirmed at the end of 2022 that, following his departure from wonder woman 3she was back at the Lucasfilm camp developing Thug Squadron, which the studio wants to see realized. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi is still developing his feature – of course, the problem with him is the long list of commitments on his schedule, both as actor, director and producer. On the flip side, though, it’s been a minute since trades reported any new projects he’s developing, so he might be slowing things down.

A third movie we haven’t mentioned yet is the Kevin Feige-produced project that Alan Horn announced in September 2019, and which Michael Waldron said last year he was putting pen to paper. A few months later, however, Waldron signed with Marvel Studios to be writing for free Avengers: Secret Wars, so his mind is in a different multiverse at the moment. It is unlikely to be on said list.

There is, however, one other project that will hopefully make it into the celebration slate and has already been confirmed. We are talking about the Shawn Levy film, which Deadline reported late last year, and which the director has since confirmed to be real. He is expected to start working on it once he is done Dead Pool 3which shoots in May for a release date of November 2024.

Whether or not Lucasfilm has more star wars films in development, we’ll see. But from where we stand, it looks like things are changing there, and Celebration is going to be a big event this year for the news cycle. And we will be there to tell you everything!