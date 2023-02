Actor Robert Duvall fails to stop Amazon from building a data center

Despite anger from local residents, including well-known actor Robert Duvall, the city of Warrenton, Va., this week approved the construction of a new Amazon data center. As AP News reports(Opens in a new window)Northern Virginia already has the largest concentration of data centers in the world and the situation is only expected to get worse after a $35 Billion Data Center Plan(Opens in a new window) was announced in January. Residents are fed up with the noise pollution from the cooling fans, the high-voltage transmission lines needed to power all the servers, and the large area of ​​land covered by these huge buildings. More than 100 people showed up at a meeting at Fauquier High School on Tuesday to oppose the construction of the AWS data center in Warrenton. Among them was 92-year-old Robert Duvall, who said: ‘We must all work to preserve the character of this town… The vast majority of people in the town and county agree that this is a misuse of this site.” The attendees gave him a standing ovation. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough, and the City Council’s vote was 4-3 in favor of Amazon early Wednesday morning. Warrenton can now expect to see a 220,000 square foot data center appear on the outskirts of town that will employ 50 people and generate about $900,000 a year in tax revenue. John Foote, a local attorney representing Amazon, told NBC News(Opens in a new window) that, “The site is not generating any revenue for the town today… Last I heard, the children of Warrenton are being educated in county schools… This money will actually help the county as well as the town .” There is good news for local residents: the building permit received by Amazon stipulates that it cannot build a power substation on the site, the power distribution lines of the offsite substation must be installed underground and the new data center will be subject to noise restrictions. Recommended by our editors As the Virginia Mercury(Opens in a new window) reported last year, Northern Virginia is attractive as a location for data centers due to its existing fiber optic network, proximity to Washington, D.C., low-cost power and tax incentives offered by Virginia designed to attract tech giants. Taxpayers there have already provided more than $830 million in incentives to data center operators through 2020. In 2018, Amazon chose Northern Virginia and Long Island City in New York as locations for its next-generation “HQ2.” Amid backlash over tax breaks, Amazon backed out of plans for a Long Island City location, but is go forward(Opens in a new window) in Arlington, Virginia, despite the pandemic boosting acceptance of remote work. Receive our best stories! Sign up for What’s up now to get our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning. This newsletter may contain advertisements, offers or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of use And Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from newsletters at any time. What’s up now<\/strong> to get our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.”,”first_published_at”:”2021-09-30T21:30:40.000000Z”,”published_at”:”2022-08-31T18:35:24.000000Z”, “last_published_at”:”2022-08-31T18:35:20.000000Z”,”created_at”:null,”updated_at”:”2022-08-31T18:35:24.000000Z”})” x-show=”showEmailSignUp() ” class=”rounded bg-grey-lightest text-center md:px-32 md:py-8 p-4 mt-8 container-xs”>

