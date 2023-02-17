Stars Who’ve Been Blacklisted in Hollywood: Brendan Fraser, Katherine Heigl and More











As Brendan Fraser Returns After Being ‘Blacklisted’ From Hollywood, We Look At The Stars Hollywood Has Stopped Calling



While the The Hollywood dream seems idyllic to many; fame, fortune, glamour… what happens when this dream turns into a nightmare? What happens when the phone stops ringing? Several stars have been hollywood blacklisted over the years for a wide variety of reasons – but why? Find out here…

Brendan Fraser

Brendan is currently enjoying a career renaissance with his Oscar buzz film The Whale, which saw him nominated for best actor award and saw us in floods of tears watching him struggle to contain his emotions during various film festival standing ovations. But why did Hollywood ignore it for years?

Brendan revealed that he thought he had been blacklisted after accusing the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of sexual assault, which the latter called a “total fabrication”. Talk to QGhe said: “I don’t know if this curry disgrace with the band, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening. The phone stops ringing in your career, and you start wondering why. There are many reasons , but was it one of them? I think so.

Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique was at the top of her game after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Precious, but it seems her lack of enthusiasm during the campaign led to her being “blackballed”. In an interview, she told The Hollywood Reporter“I received a lot of criticism [around the 2010 awards season] because people felt like I was not campaigning…

Mo’Nique opened up about the situation

“What I was saying was, ‘You want me to campaign for an award – and I say this with all the humility in the world – but you want me to campaign for an award that I didn’t ask for. . […] The members of the Academy have proven it. They said, ‘You know what? We’re going to judge the performance, not the number of parties she can attend.'”

She added: “I received a phone call from [director] Lee Daniels maybe six or seven months ago. And he said to me: ‘Mo’Nique, we blackballed you.’ And I said, ‘I was blackballed? Why was I blackballed?’ And he said, ‘Because you didn’t play the game.'”

Manager Lee has since apologized

Speaking about the situation, Lee responded to the feature, writing, “His requests through Precious weren’t always in line with the campaign. It soured his relationship with the Hollywood community.” Lee apologized to Mo’Nique in 2022 after joining her on stage during her comedy show, telling her – and the audience, “I’m so sorry for hurting you in any way. She was my best friend My best friend Y “Everyone thinks ‘Precious’ was just…it was God working through both of us. And we go [expletive] do it again. I like you. I like you. I like you.”

Kevin Spacey

Kevin’s career in Hollywood has come to an end almost overnight Discovery of Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp’s public accusation that Kevin assaulted him when he was underage at a party. 15 other accusers have come forward, including eight people who worked on his hit show, Card castle. Filming was put on hold on the show, and Kevin was dropped from the project. His next TV show has been canceled, while Christopher Plummer has replaced him in scenes from his next film All the money in the world. Since the accusations, her acting career has effectively come to an end, having only appeared in four new projects since the allegations.

Kevin’s Hollywood career ended almost overnight

Gina Carano

Gina was at the top of her game as one of the main hit stars Star Wars series The Mandalorian, when she was fired after sharing controversial social media posts. At the time, Lucasfilm described his posts as “abhorrent and unacceptable”. As a result, she was also fired from her talent agency.

Speaking of the posts, Gina tweeted, “Nowhere did I say Republicans were treated like Jews during the Holocaust. I shared a meme, which I translated to, ‘Don’t let the government play you off against each other or history tells us it might be wrong.'”

Gina was fired from Lucasfilm

Her White Knuckle follow-up project was later canceled because she didn’t want to comply with the COVID-19 mask and vaccination rules. She explained, “After announcing our first project this summer, Hollywood unions started debating vaccination mandates for cast and crew, and I wasn’t into it. I don’t believe anyone can. make your medical choices for you, and I’m not willing to impose masks and vaccines on anyone else.” She has since starred in a Western, Terror on the Prairie, and alongside Laurence Fox in My Son Hunter.

Catherine Heigl

Katherine was met with widespread critical acclaim in 2007 while discussing Seth Rogen’s film Knocked Up, calling the women in the film “humorless and uptight”, adding that it was “a bit sexist”. She later said she thought his comments had hurt her career.

She has since opened up about the situation. Reflecting on it in 2021, she said: “I might have said a few things you didn’t like, but then it escalated to ‘she’s ungrateful’, then it escalated to ‘she’s difficult’ and it escalated to ‘she’s unprofessional.’ What is your definition of difficult? Someone with an opinion you don’t like? […] The more terrified and afraid I was of doing something wrong, the more I felt like I had really done something horribly wrong.”

Katherine has since spoken out about the incident

Speaking about whether his comments hurt his career in 2016, his co-star Seth said: “I don’t want that to happen to him at all. Because I said a thousand stupid things and I really like him. Especially if she’s being honest, the only people in this situation who should get anything out of this in any way is me and Judd. Because we’re the ones she was talking about. So other people don’t work. with her because she didn’t. It’s not like her experience with us was crazy.”

Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd

Director Peter Jackson has opened up about how he was forced to remove Ashley and Mira from the Lord of the Rings trilogy due to pressure from convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, who Mira and Ashley say damaged their careers after refusing his advances.

Mira admitted she cried seeing Peter’s comments

He said: “I remember Miramax telling us that it was a nightmare to work with them and that we had to avoid them at all costs… At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us. But in hindsight I realize that this was most likely the burgeoning Miramax smear campaign. I now suspect that we were given false information about these two talented women.

Mira tweeted about Peter’s comments, writing: “I burst into tears. There you go, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but wasn’t sure about. Thank you, Peter Jackson, to be honest. I’m just heartbroken.” Ashley added: “I remember it well.”

Ashley was also blacklisted by Harvey

Sondra Locke

Sondra, who died in 2018, was a talented actress and director whose career was ruined by her relationship with Clint Eastwood. Speaking about the situation in her autobiography, The Good, the Bad, and the Very Ugly: A Hollywood Journey, she explained: “[The] the most detrimental to my future was the fallout with Eastwood. It was double. First, I had worked with him exclusively for so many years that I hadn’t developed a network outside of him and WB, his home studio.

Sandro believed Clint ended his career after their split

“Second – and more important – was that his obvious enmity towards me had an unerring ‘black ball’ effect. He didn’t even have to say he didn’t want anyone to work with me. They understood the situation. a powerful figure in town and no one wanted to get on the wrong side. Why bother? Why get involved? I will always believe that I had a lot of fans in high places, but they were unwilling to get in game. It’s highly anticipated in Hollywood.”

