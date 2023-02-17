Genshin Impact Fires Voice Actor After Alleged Sexual Misconduct





Picture : HoYover A week after a Genshin Impact the voice actor publicly apologized after accusations of having sexually inappropriate relationships with the fans, HoYoverse has finally taken action. The studio announced the Twitter And Reddit that the actor, Elliot Gindi, will no longer voice Tighnari due to a breach of contract. According to HoYoverse, Tighnari’s character will be re-cast by the recording agency, and Gindi’s lines will be gradually replaced. The company said it intends to issue further official announcements when these changes take place. The announcement did not specify how Gindi broke her contract. However, if the exuberant responses from content creators and other Genshin the voice actors are telling everything, it seems like everyone already has an idea. On February 7, one of Gindis Twitch’s moderators, who previously also served as a moderator for that Discord channel, posted a bombshell document that detailed the voice actors’ alleged interactions with fans. This tweet has been viewed over 13 million times at the time of this writing. At least three Genshin players claimed to the Discord moderation team that he made sexual demands and used his celebrity status to pressure them into relationships. Gindi confirmed he had affairs with three fans and threatened to kill himself if those fans let the news out. However, he denied any deliberate wrongdoing or knowingly forming relationships with underage fans. The document was reported to Google and eventually withdrawn, but not before gaining ground in the Genshin community. THE #ElliotGindi hashtag contains several fan allegations of misconduct on Twitter, and several Genshin the voice actors spoke out on the platform against their former colleague. The combination of these factors put a ton of pressure on HoYoverse to make an official announcement, despite the company’s typical reluctance to publicly comment about the community controversies. G/O Media may receive a commission HoYovere already said my city in an email that he deeply [regrets] the harm and damage that has happened to our fans, players, community and anyone affected. At the time, he said he intended to act but made no mention of any possibility of removing Gindi from the game. As much editors said in the comments section noted, his luck that his career imploded before he could connect with even more impressionable young fans. I’m so happy for the kids who talked about it, writing a Reddit user. If nothing had been done, it would have been much worse.

