Entertainment
Hoyoverse Will Recast Tighnari’s English Voice Actor In Genshin Impact
Hoyoverse cut ties with Elliot Gindi, Tighnari’s English voice actor in Imp Genshinlaw. Gindi will not be playing Tighnari in future patches and all of her previous lines will be re-recorded and replaced by another actor due to breach of contract. Hoyoverse confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday. The developer announced its withdrawal from the cast following allegations that the actor engaged in sexual misconduct with fans.
Dear travellers,
After communication with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, Tighnari’s English voice actor, will no longer be voicing the character in future releases due to breach of contract.
Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 16, 2023
At this time, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding casting and re-recording matters. We will gradually replace the existing voice lines in the game of Tighnaris and publish these updates in the corresponding announcements, says the developer.
On February 7, one of the moderators of Gindis Twitch and Discord, Fretcore, posted a tweet accusing the actor of pursuing sex with underage fans, among other allegations. The tweet included a link to a 21-page Google Doc containing screenshots of what Fretcore claimed were conversations between Gindi and fans on platforms like Discord and Instagram.
On February 8, Gindi shared a statement confirming that all images shared in the doc were real and depicted exchanges between him and fans.
Gindis’ actions, allegedly detailed in screenshots, include him asking for inappropriate photos, making dismissive statements about transgender and asexual identity, and broadcasting in his underwear.
What’s true: All screenshots from chat logs. Yeah, all the gritty sex talk. Yeah, I threatened to kill myself if it came out. Didn’t think about the seriousness of this, a shared post from Gindis’ Twitter account said.
On the same day, a person came forward and tweeted about their experience with the Genshin Impact voice actor in a series of screenshots. One of the screenshots reads: We talked normally for a while, but then he turned on disappear mode to ask me for my nudes. On February 9, another person shared their disturbing experience with Gindi on Twitter.
There are many ways to play Genshin Impact, but a big part of enjoying the game involves liking and developing attachments to the characters; people will make and enjoy fan art, produce video montages of characters, and even conduct rituals in hopes of obtaining a certain character. Characters like Tighnari are a central draw for the games’ millions of fans, so news of voice actors alleging misconduct has made waves in the community. The news sparked a support momentum for the victims other members of the cast and the voiceover director. A common way for fans to connect with the game is to watch the voice actors of their favorite characters stream games together. Erika Harlacher-Stone, the English voice actress for Venti, said she would kidnap Gindi of all group streams in the future.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
