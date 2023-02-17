Theater Notebook: New Village ‘Passer’ Lead Actor Returns to Stage After 20-Year Break

Thomas Edward Daugherty looks perfectly at home in the lead role of Quinn Carney, the gentle-natured father of seven who tries to keep his family together at the US regional premiere of Irish Troubles in the New Village Arts Theaters at The Ferryman in Carlsbad.

So I was surprised to read his biography on the program and find that this production, which runs until March 5, is Daugherty’s first time on stage in 20 years. In 2003, he was part of the original cast of a new Stephen Sondheim musical that played in Chicago and Washington, DC.

But when it closed, he quit acting, went to law school, and became an employment lawyer. He and his wife, veteran local actor and director Jacquelyn Ritz, now live in Poway with their three children, ages 13 to 20. Daugherty said he had been content all those years to enjoy the theater from a seat in the audience. But then The Ferryman came along and he wondered what it would be like to hit the boards again.

Here are excerpts from our conversation:

Q: When did you fall in love with acting?

A: I had the acting bug in high school. When I got to college, I bounced through my freshman year at Notre Dame, then transferred to the University of Michigan, where I thought I’d be a teacher or go to faculty of Law. But all the time, I was taking these acting classes and doing acting outside of class. At that time I was aware of this writer, Joseph Campbell, and he said follow your happiness and your needs will take care of themselves. It resonated with me. I thought maybe I would get good at it because it’s bliss for me. I was so lucky to be at the University of Michigan because they have a fantastic BFA program in musical theater and I was lucky.

Q: Where did you start your professional career?

A: I grew up going to Chicago where we saw shows and played and that enlightened me. So after college I moved to Chicago when my classmates went to New York and a lot of them are Broadway stars now. In Chicago, I immediately worked. There were lots of opportunities for young people to work in theater there. I worked there for 11 years at a very high level with great people. (His credits include national tours of Ragtime and Showboat, and shows at the Goodman Theater and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.) It was there that I met my wife, Jackie Ritz. We were together long before we started having children.

Q: So when did you start realizing you could quit acting?

A: You can have a great year doing theater, but you’ll be traveling half the year. I didn’t want that for my family life, so I made the decision to change course. I was about 33 when I got accepted to law school. Then Jackie and I went to audition for a new Stephen Sondheim musical at the Goodman. Our son, Nick, was a baby in a carrier at the time, so we went with that and auditioned and both got cast on a show called Bounce, which later evolved into Road Show. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Stephen Sondheim wrote the music, John Weidman wrote the book, and Hal Prince conducted. Just being in the same room and working with Sondheim was one of the greatest experiences of my life. We did the show at the Goodman, then we took it to the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and we were both part of the original cast taping in Washington. When it closed I decided I had peaked and no longer needed to. It’s the perfect outing.

Q: How did you end up here?

A: I went to law school at Loyola University Chicago and practiced there for three years and then we moved to San Diego for the weather in 2010. My wife’s sister was living here at the time and we wanted to be close to family in a sunny location. I was game with it. I decided that my goal would be to have a young family and start a law firm (Klinedinist PC in downtown San Diego) and not do theater.

Q: So what finally attracted you to the stage?

A: My wife has remained very active in the theater. She plays regularly at the North Coast Repertory Theater in Solana Beach, and last summer she played Lempicka at the La Jolla Playhouse. A few years ago I was thinking how much I missed it and she convinced me to take an acting class with her. I did a monologue from The Ferryman for this class. I got to know the play and thought to myself that if there was a chance that I could perform this play, I would go. Lo and behold, The Ferryman was a huge hit in London and on Broadway and there was a national tour that came to a halt due to the pandemic. Then the next thing I know, I see an audition notice for The Ferryman at New Village Arts. They are very ambitious to take on this and they are so creative, caring and thoughtful. I wrote a letter to Kristianne Kurner (Executive Artistic Director of New Villages) and told her about my background and that I would like to talk to her about this piece because I feel so connected to the character of Quinn Carney. She encouraged me to audition.

Thomas Edward Daugherty and his real son, Nick Ritz Daugherty, play father and son in New Village Arts The Ferryman. (Courtesy of Daren Scott)

Q: Not only did you land the lead role, but your 20-year-old son, Nick Ritz Daugherty, is also on the show, and he plays your son, James Carney.

A: I saw that there were roles in the play that my three kids could do, so we all talked about submitting a video audition. Our 16-year-old son Zach realized that playing the game would conflict with football, so he retired. But Nick and our youngest, Caroline, have been called back. But the play would have conflicted with her high school musical, Matilda, so she decided to do that instead. So Nick and went there and we got called back and got to do the show together.

Q: What was it like performing in a production with Nick?

A: Because I stopped playing when he was a baby, he never got to see that part of my life. Being able to share moments on stage with him has been great. There’s a scene where I say to his character: This farm will be yours to take care of your family and hold your head up high. It was just wonderful.

Q: How is the game different for you today compared to 20 years ago?

A: I quit in my early thirties and I’m just a very different person now. I feel that some things are much easier for me now. I can read this play and start crying at different times. It connects me deep in my emotional core. I didn’t feel nervous to be on stage again. It was like riding a bicycle. Sometimes I needed a little reassurance from my wife, Jackie. She was a great resource for bouncing ideas around.

Q: So now that you’ve had the experience of being back on stage, are you going to do it again or are you going to come out on top a second time.

A: I was so happy to have theater back in my life. I don’t want to go another 20 years without doing it. It’s been a bit difficult to find a balance between my law practice and night theatre. But my law firm has been incredibly supportive in this process. They arranged and purchased half of the theater for the February 17 performance. Maybe in the future I’ll do one gig a year, if I can.

Q: Is there a play you would still like to perform?

A: What I loved about The Ferryman is just an incredibly well-written play, the characters are so complex and the subject matter is also very compelling to me. When I was doing theater for a living, I had to keep pounding the pavement and accept any job. Now I’m in a position where I can wait for the projects that really pique my interest and pursue them.

Setter plays at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday; through March 5 at New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad. Tickets cost between $30 and $50. Call (760) 433-3245 or visit newvillagearts.org

Kragen writes about theater for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email him at [email protected]